PBL 7th-grade boys basketball defeats Watseka Glenn Raymond, Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 37-11 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

With the win, PBL improved its overall record to 9-4 and increasing its Twin County Conference record to 4-1.

Ty Graham, Kayden Snelling and Kendall Swanson each made a basket while Snelling also drained a free throw as PBL started the game with a 7-2 advantage through the first quarter.

The Panthers outscored Watseka 13-4 to take a 20-6 lead into halftime as Swanson scored seven points while Snelling made two baskets and Cole Purvis made two free throws.

In the third quarter, Swanson, Snelling, Purvis and Jeremiah Ager each made a basket while Ager also had a free throw as PBL extended its lead to 29-11. The Panthers shut out Watseka 8-0 in the fourth quarter while Mason Uden and Ephraim Johnson each made a 3-pointer and Uden made a two-point basket as well.

Seven Panthers reached the scoring column as Swanson scored in double figures. Snelling added nine points while Uden had five points, Purvis had four points, Ephraim Johnson and Ager each had three points and Graham had two points.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, PBL defeated Hoopeston Area 39-15.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 13-5 in the first quarter and 14-2 in the second to take a 27-7 lead into halftime.

Jeremiah Ager scored seven points -- including a 3-pointer -- in the first quarter while Kendall Swanson scored four points and Kayden Snelling added a basket. In the second quarter, Cole Purvis, Ty Graham and Snelling each had four points while Aiden Johnson made a bucket.

The Panthers outscored Hoopeston Area 8-4 in the third quarter as Snelling scored five points while Swanson added a basket and Ager made a free throw. In the fourth quarter, Graham and Johnathan Craig each made a bucket.

Snelling finished Tuesday's game with 11 points while Ager had eight points, Swanson and Graham each had six points, Purvis had four points and Aiden Johnson and Craig each had two points.

The Panthers' next game will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 4, when they host Iroquois West.

THURSDAY

7th-grade boys

PBL 37, Watseka Glenn Raymond 11

WAT 2 4 5 0 -- 11

PBL 7 13 9 8 -- 37

PBL

Cole Purvis 1-2-4, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Mason Uden 2-0-5, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 1-0-3, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 1-1-3, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-1-9, Johnathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 5-1-11. Totals 15-5-37.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Uden, E. Johnson).

TUESDAY, Dec. 12

7th-grade boys

PBL 39, Hoopeston Area 15

HA 5 2 4 4 -- 15

PBL 13 14 8 4 -- 39

PBL

Cole Purvis 2-0-4, Ty Graham 3-0-6, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 3-1-8, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 5-1-11, Johnathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 3-0-6. Totals 18-2-39.

3-pointers -- PBL (Ager).