High school boys basketball: Monticello 66, PBL 39

PAXTON — Benton Freeseman seemed a bit indecisive as he rushed up the court Tuesday for the Monticello boys’ basketball team.

Should he dunk against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, or should he attempt the safer layup? The junior wound up somewhere in between, and the ball rolled off the rim.

The same thing happened to senior Calvin Fisher later in the game, eliciting jeers from the Panther student section in addition to shouts of, “Why don’t you dunk it?” any time the Sages got close to the net afterward.

Ultimately, those two misses were ones Monticello could laugh about following a 66-39 victory over PBL.

“They both can do it; they do it in practice,” Sages coach Kevin Roy said. “If it’s not something they did in practice, then I might be a little more upset. But they’ve just got to finish.”

Coincidentally, the Sages (5-0) put back both misses right away to make sure the points were still flowing. That was a theme throughout the evening, as the Panthers (4-2) worked on taking away the deep ball and became susceptible in the paint.

“They were really being aggressive early, so we were just trying to attack their defense and get to the rim,” Monticello senior Johnny Dawson said. “Luke (Stokowski) had a pretty good first quarter. I remember that.”

This was true, as the senior Stokowski dumped nine points in the first eight minutes. Dawson wasn’t far behind with eight, but their results weren’t having an immediate impact on the overall score. PBL used a press to gum up the works before the Sages reached halfcourt, leading to a 9-all tie through the first 5 minutes.

“That’s what we do defensively. We’re not necessarily going to change from that this early in the season,” Panthers coach Adam Schonauer said. “We did an all right job pressuring the fullcourt, but once we got in the halfcourt we really struggled to keep doing anything.”

Monticello broke the press not by moving more quickly or adding more passes, but instead thanks to strengthened intensity without the ball. The 9-9 deadlock abruptly became a 25-9 Sage advantage early in the second quarter and only grew from there.

“It took us probably a full quarter to feel out the game,” Dawson said, “and then we finally got some transition, finally tightened up our defense and the game started flowing easier for us.”

The offense came in spurts for Monticello’s key producers.

Stokowski and Dawson were silent in the second quarter but combined for five baskets in the third. Fisher, meanwhile, produced all five of his makes in the middle two periods.

One thing was constant, though: The Sages kept pounding it in below the free-throw line, attempting just two three-point shots the entire night.

“They’re long, and one thing they do really well is share the basketball,” Schonauer said of Monticello’s athletes. “They’ve got multiple guys that can pass. They do a really good job cutting. With their size and athleticism, we just allowed them to get too many easy shots around the rim.”

Stokowski and Dawson both wound up with 14 points, while Fisher added 12 and junior Alek Bundy produced 10 off the bench.

For the Panthers, one highlight was a 9-of-18 clip from beyond the arc, paced by three makes from senior Austin Sanders.

Those nine points were a team high for PBL, which received six apiece from senior Tyler Pichon and sophomore Dalton Busboom.

While the Panthers will head back to the drawing board ahead of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla event next week, the Sages will head into their own tournament feeling good — about avenging last season’s loss to PBL and about rolling up five consecutive wins to open this campaign while averaging 63.8 points per tilt.

And it’s OK that some of those points came after missed dunks Tuesday — just as long as the Sages are backing up one another when necessary.

“It’s a team game, and we’ve got good balance,” Roy said. “When we play unselfish like that, make the next pass, find the open man, we’ve got multiple guys that can score. If we all stay on, that’s great. But we’re going to have off nights, so hopefully somebody else can pick it up.”

Monticello 66, PBL 39

MON 19 13 26 8 — 66

PBL 9 9 9 12 — 39

Monticello (5-0)

Kepley 0-0-0, Graham 3-0-6, Bundy 4-2-10, Calvin Fisher 5-0-12, Noah Wright 0-0-0, Luke Stokowski 5-4-14, Jim Singleton 3-0-6, Johns 0-0-0, Johnny Dawson 7-0-14, Reeder 0-0-0, Alexander 0-0-0, Dyson 3-0-6. Totals 30-6-66.

PBL (4-2)

Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 2-0-5, Tyler Pichon 1-2-4, Austin Gooden 2-0-5, Kyle Poll 1-2-5, Austin Sanders 4-0-11, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-0-6, Andrew Swanson 1-1-3, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 12-5-39.

3-pointers — Monticello 2 (Fisher 2). PBL 8 (Sanders 3, Busboom 2, Schrodt, Gooden, Poll).