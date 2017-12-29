BOYS

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56, Oakwood 48. Ryland Holt poured in 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting as the Falcons (10-1) disposed of the Comets (5-6). Mitch McNutt added 17 points, hitting 6 of 7 free throws. For Oakwood, Cameron Wise tallied 12 points and Bryce Jones came up with 11.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Neoga 46. Austin Gooden drained 20 points and added eight rebounds as the Panthers (5-2) took care of Neoga. Mason Ecker hit a trio of three-pointers on the way to 12 points, while Kyle Poll added 10 points for PBL.

GIRLS

Stark County 51, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 47. Claire Retherford piled up 16 points for the Falcons (7-5), who were cut down by Stark County. Makenzi Bielfeldt netted 11 points, hitting 5 of 7 free throws for GCMS.