Boys basketball: GCMS wins Monticello Holiday Tournament championship; PBL takes fourth place

MONTICELLO — Bryce Barnes leaped between four Ridgeview players after missing a free throw in Saturday’s Monticello Holiday Hoopla final, clasping his hands around the basketball to roars of approval from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley supporters.

The burly junior then dribbled toward halfcourt and grinned, following that with some shouts of joy.

What made this board better than the eight others Barnes pulled down in GCMS’ 47-41 title-game victory over the Mustangs?

“Once I got that rebound, I knew we were the champions of this tournament,” Barnes said. “It was awesome to get that rebound.”

The play with less than 15 seconds remaining sealed a first-ever Hoopla crown for the Falcons (13-1).

It also continued a 12-game win streak that dates to some team members’ return from the Class 2A football state championship bout, which Barnes and GCMS won over Maroa-Forsyth last month for the program’s first state title.

“We try to keep it at a workmanlike mentality,” Falcons coach Ryan Tompkins said. “Try to execute, do your job, make sure we show up to work, punch you time card, put your good time in, and the guys have really responded to that.”

Such an effort was required against the Mustangs (11-2), who refused to be put away easily despite 23 points from Barnes and 11 more from junior Connor Birky.

But 13 points from senior Jacob Donaldson and 11 from senior Alex Tongate couldn’t brush aside Barnes’ bruising performance.

The 6-foot-3 athlete, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in GCMS’ aforementioned football triumph, wove between Mustangs in the paint, hit short shots from beyond it and even nailed a trey.

And he could be seen shouting at no one in particular after a number of his successes Saturday.

“He’s a confident player,” Tompkins said. “And part of being successful is you have to have confidence.”

But achieving a first in school history for the second time in as many months isn’t leaving Barnes and his teammates satisfied.

“We’re a good team, and we know we have bigger things to come down the road,” he said. “So we’re not just settled with the tournament championship.”

Monticello 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32. The Sages led 16-1 at the end of the first quarter and never let PBL back in the game. Calvin Fisher (14 points) and Benton Singleton (13 points, seven rebounds) paced Monticello (8-1). Austin Gooden led PBL (6-4) with seven points.

GCMS 47, Ridgeview 41

GCMS 14 9 11 13 —47

Ridge 8 4 17 12 —41

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Holt 8, Barnes 23, Freehill 3, McNutt 2, Birky 11. Total 47.

RIDGEVIEW

Myers 8, Zimmerman 1, Donaldson 13, Tongate 11, Nanamaker 6, Campbell 2. Total 41.

Three-Pointers: GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Barnes, Freehill); Ridgeview 7 (Tongate 3, Nanamaker 2, Donaldson, Myers).



Monticello 55, PBL 32

PBL 1 11 10 10 —32

Monticello 16 20 10 9 —55

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Gooden 3, Ecker 9, Pichon 3, Sanders 3, Schrodt 3, Poll 3, Jarboe 2, Swanson 2, Rich 4. Total 32.

MONTICELLO

Fisher 14, Stokowski 5, Graham 6, Wright 2, Singleton 13, Kepley 5, Bundy 2, Alexander 2, Dyson 6. Total 55.

Three-Pointers: PBL 7 (Ecker 3, Gooden, Sanders, Schrodt, Poll); Monticello 3 (Fisher, Kepley, Singleton).