GCMS boys basketball advances to Monticello Holiday Tournament title game; PBL to play for third place

GCMS’s Lane Short (2) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s Monticello Holiday Tournament game against PBL.

MONTICELLO -- Over the last three weeks, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team has lost three games to two teams with a combined record of 19-2.

Two of those losses were to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. After a 44-32 win in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 12, the Falcons blew out the Panthers 67-44 in Friday's Monticello Holiday Tournament game -- a game that determined who would play in the tournament's championship game.

Both teams entered the game with a 2-0 record through the tournament, with each team winning a game earlier that Friday.

"I was disappointed with how a lot of our guys came out. I was hoping we'd show a little bit more fight and be a little bit more hungry with a chance to play for the championship and after they beat us on our home floor," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "You want guys to just compete more."

The game featured only two lead changes, with one tie, as GCMS started the contest with a 23-9 lead through the first quarter.

The Falcons shot 76.9 percent (10-for-13) from the floor in the opening quarter, including a 75 percent (3-for-4) effort from 3-point range.

At the end of the first half, GCMS gained a 37-23 lead thanks in part to a 7-for-11 shooting effort from beyond the arc, including a 4-for-4 shooting performance from 3-point range by Connor Birky.

Bryce Barnes and Mitch McNutt each went 1-for-1 from beyond the arc and Ben Freehill went 1-for-5. Birky finished the first half with 14 points while Barnes added nine points and five rebounds and McNutt had seven points and three assists.

Dalton Busboom scored all nine of his points in the first half for PBL. He also finished the game with three rebounds while Ecker also scored all of his game-total points -- six -- in the first half.

"Dalton Busboom played his butt off tonight," Schonauer said. "Other than that, we just didn't get the effort that we needed out of the rest of the guys."

In the third quarter, PBL was limited to a 3-for-12 shooting performance from the field. The Falcons, meanwhile, shot 63.6 percent (7-for-11) from the field en route to outscoring PBL 17-6 to extend their lead to 54-29.

"They just whooped us from the opening tip to the end of the game," Schonauer said.

"At some point, I just want our guys to compete and understand what it means to play hard and have a competitive spirit and rise to the level of some of the teams we play because, right now, I don't know what the answer is when we play really good teams. We just aren't competing like we should."

As a team, GCMS shot 56.3 percent (27-for-48) from the field, including 55.6 percent (10-for-18) from beyond the arc.

Barnes finished the game with a double-double as he scored 22 points -- on 10-for-16 shoting from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range -- and grabbed 11 rebounds. He also dished out three assists.

Birky also had three assists and four rebounds along with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. McNutt shot 4-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, to finish with 10 points along with three assists.

Lane Short also scored in double figures with 11 points -- on 4-for-7 shooting from the field and a 3-for-4 effort from the free-throw line -- while also grabbing eight rebounds.

Caleb Bleich and Ben Freehill went 2-for-6 and 2-for-7, respectively, from the field en route to each player finishing with five points.

Meanwhile, PBL shot 43.9 percent (18-for-41) from the field, including 26.7 percent (4-for-15) from beyond the arc.

Austin Sanders scored seven points while also dishing out two assists. Ben Jarboe had seven points on 3-for-4 shooting from the field while grabbing two rebounds.

Austin Gooden, Tyler Pichon and Andrew Swanson each had two points and three rebounds while Brady Barfield also had two points. Kyle Poll had five points while Tanner Coe grabbed three rebounds and Drake Schrodt had two points.

PBL will play for third place against Monticello -- which beat PBL 66-39 in Paxton on Tuesday, Dec. 19 -- at 6 p.m. today. GCMS will play Ridgeview in the title game at 7:30 p.m. today.

"We're going to play a really good basketball team tomorrow night. What we told them at halftime (of the GCMS game) is we just want to see you guys compete, play hard, fight, claw and give it everything you have," Schonauer said.

"We just have to figure out what it means to play hard and compete at a high level and know what it takes to knock off really good, quality opponents -- teams that would be of a regional championship-like caliber -- and see our guys rise to that level and play with that intensity. Right now, we're really lacking right there."

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Oakwood 42

Balanced scoring carried the Panthers in the opening pool-play game of the day, with Drake Schrodt making 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 5 from three-point range, to tally a team-high 13 points.

Austin Gooden (nine points, seven rebounds, five assists), Dalton Busboom (nine points) and Mason Ecker (eight points)

also chipped in for PBL, which led 28-18 at halftime. Chase Vinson poured in a game-high 18 points and Skylar Bolton added 10 points for the Comets.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Neoga 47

The Falcons rallied in the second half to post a win in a game of runs. After trailing 27-22 at halftime, GCMS — which scored the game’s first 17 points — outscored Neoga 21-12 in the third quarter and held its opponent at bay in the fourth quarter.

Ryland Holt (16 points), Bryce Barnes (13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and Ben Freehill (10 points) all reached double figures for GCMS.

GCMS 67, PBL 44

GCMS 23 14 17 13 -- 67

PBL 9 14 6 15 -- 44

GCMS (12-1)

Ryland Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Barnes 10-16 0-0 22, Ben Freehill 2-7 1-6 5, Mitch McNutt 4-4 0-0 10, Connor Birky 5-7 0-0 14, Lane Short 4-7 3-4 11, Nathan Garard 0-0 0-1 0, Caleb Bleich 2-6 0-0 5, Josh Bleich 0-0 0-1 0, Chris Hood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 3-7 67.

PBL (5-3)

Austin Gooden 1-4 0-0 2, Andrew Swanson 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Ecker 2-5 0-0 6, Tyler Pichon 1-2 0-0 2, Austin Sanders 3-8 0-1 7, Brady Barfield 0-2 2-4 2, Tanner Coe 0-0 0-2 0, Drake Schrodt 1-5 0-0 2, Kyle Poll 2-4 0-0 5, Ben Jarboe 3-4 1-1 7, Dalton Busboom 4-5 1-1 9, Jordan Thilmony 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Rich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 4-9 44.

3-pointers -- GCMS 10-18 (Birky 4-5, McNutt 2-2, Barnes 2-3, C. Bleich 2-6). PBL 4-15 (Ecker 2-3, Sanders 1-3, Poll 1-3).

Rebounds -- GCMS 28 (Barnes 11, Short 8, Birky 4). PBL 23 (Gooden 3, Swanson 3, Pichon 3, Coe 3, Busboom 3).

Assists -- GCMS 12 (McNutt 3, Birky 3, Barnes 3). PBL 3 (Sanders 2).

Steals -- GCMS 7 (Freehill 2). PBL 8 (Sanders 2, Schrodt 2).

Blocks -- GCMS (Short).

Turnovers -- PBL 13, GCMS 8.

PBL 55, Oakwood 42

PBL 15 13 14 13 —55

Oakwood 9 8 16 —42

PBL

Gooden 9, Swanson 5, Ecker 8, Pichon 7, Sanders 0, Schrodt 13, Poll 2, Jarboe 0, Busboom 9, Thilmony 3, Rich 9. Total 55.

OAKWOOD

Garrett 6, Vinson 18, Bolton 10, Jones 2, Wise 2, Cox 0, Hohn 0, Priest 0, White 0, Ruch 2, Harden 2. Total 42.

Three-pointers: PBL 7 (Schrodt 3, Busboom, Ecker, Gooden, Pichon); Oakwood 4 (Vinson 3, Bolton).

GCMS 55, Neoga 47

Neoga 6 21 12 8 —47

GCMS 17 5 21 12 —55

NEOGA

Clark 0, Butler 0, Johnson 16, Ramert 4, Hill 19, Roy 5, Gressen 0, Andrews 1, Cornell 2. Total 47.

GCMS

Holt 16, Barnes 13, Freehill 10, McNutt 9, Birky 9, Short 0, Garard 0, C. Bleich 0, J. Bleich 0. Total 55.

Three-pointers: Neoga 4 (Johnson 2, Hill, Roy); GCMS 7 (McNutt 3, Freehill 2, Barnes, Birky).