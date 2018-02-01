Christie Clinic Shootout edition
Varsity
Tri-Valley vs. Watseka
PBL vs Unity
Morton vs. Normal Community
Galesburg vs.Danville
Shelbyville vs. SJO
Belleville Althoff vs.Mahomet-Seymour
Junior Varsity
PBL vs. Unity
Galesburg vs. Danville
Shelbyville vs, SJO
Belleville Althoff vs. Mahomet-Seymour
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (28-12)
Watseka
PBL
Morton
Danville
SJO
MS
PBL
Danville
SJO
MS
PBL’s basketball teams have had some setbacks this year, but should be in good shape going into the January schedule.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (33-7)
Watseka
Unity
NC
Danville
SJO
MS
PBL
Danville
SJO
MS
Want to see a potential Class 4A state champion play in a small-school gymnasium? Be sure to check out Danville, led by Drake signee Kendle Moore. The Vikings, who also feature Illinois football signee Julian Pearl, are the real deal this season after reaching the Sweet 16 in 4A last March.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (31-9)
Watseka
Unity
NC
Danville
Shelbyville
MS
Unity
Danville
SJO
MS
This tournament could serve as a scouting hub for Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs. The Eagles face PBL and Unity Jan. 9 and 16, respectively, and will square off against SJO and Danville in February. Rantoul could also see MS in the postseason just as it has the past two seasons. (The Eagles also have played Galesburg twice.)
Christine Walsh, The County Star (23-17)
Tri-Valley
Unity
NC
Danville
SJO
MS
Unity
Danville
SJO
MS
Danville will dominate Galesburg.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (31-9)
Watseka
Unity
NC
Danville
SJO
MS
Unity
Danville
SJO
MS
This is going to be a great day of basketball.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (32-8)
Watseka
Unity
NC
Danville
Shelbyville
MS
Unity
Danville
SJO
MS
If St. Joseph-Ogden was looking for a challenge in its own shootout, the Spartans succeeded by scheduling Shelbyville. Keeping Rams junior Malcolm Miller from a monster game will be key considering he’s averaging 26.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game.
