Christie Clinic Shootout edition

Varsity

Tri-Valley vs. Watseka

PBL vs Unity

Morton vs. Normal Community

Galesburg vs.Danville

Shelbyville vs. SJO

Belleville Althoff vs.Mahomet-Seymour

Junior Varsity

PBL vs. Unity

Galesburg vs. Danville

Shelbyville vs, SJO

Belleville Althoff vs. Mahomet-Seymour

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (28-12)

Watseka

PBL

Morton

Danville

SJO

MS

PBL

Danville

SJO

MS

PBL’s basketball teams have had some setbacks this year, but should be in good shape going into the January schedule.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (33-7)

Watseka

Unity

NC

Danville

SJO

MS

PBL

Danville

SJO

MS

Want to see a potential Class 4A state champion play in a small-school gymnasium? Be sure to check out Danville, led by Drake signee Kendle Moore. The Vikings, who also feature Illinois football signee Julian Pearl, are the real deal this season after reaching the Sweet 16 in 4A last March.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (31-9)

Watseka

Unity

NC

Danville

Shelbyville

MS

Unity

Danville

SJO

MS

This tournament could serve as a scouting hub for Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs. The Eagles face PBL and Unity Jan. 9 and 16, respectively, and will square off against SJO and Danville in February. Rantoul could also see MS in the postseason just as it has the past two seasons. (The Eagles also have played Galesburg twice.)

Christine Walsh, The County Star (23-17)

Tri-Valley

Unity

NC

Danville

SJO

MS

Unity

Danville

SJO

MS

Danville will dominate Galesburg.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (31-9)

Watseka

Unity

NC

Danville

SJO

MS

Unity

Danville

SJO

MS

This is going to be a great day of basketball.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (32-8)

Watseka

Unity

NC

Danville

Shelbyville

MS

Unity

Danville

SJO

MS

If St. Joseph-Ogden was looking for a challenge in its own shootout, the Spartans succeeded by scheduling Shelbyville. Keeping Rams junior Malcolm Miller from a monster game will be key considering he’s averaging 26.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game.