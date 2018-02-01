GCMS boys basketball team claims Hoopla title with win over Ridgeview

By ROSS BROWN

MONTICELLO -- Bryce Barnes scored 23 points and Connor Birky added 11 as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley defeated Heart of Illinois Conference foe Ridgeview 47-41 in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla on Saturday night at a packed Miller Gymnasium.

The junior Barnes capped off his team-leading performance in the final seconds for the Falcons (13-1). After shooting free throws to give GCMS a two possession lead but missing the final one from the charity stripe, he picked up his own rebound and dribbled the ball around to run out the clock, securing a Falcon victory.

Head coach Ryan Tompkins attributed his team’s performance to not making many mistakes.

“Both teams had to do a lot of things at half-court level,” Tompkins said. “They did a great job with their offense moving the ball and trying to find a crease to get the ball there. We were able to share some touches and get the ball inside the paint against that zone pressure.”

The win gave the Falcons their first tournament championship at Monticello since joining the Sages’ post-Christmas tournament six years ago. It also marked the first victory over the Mustangs since February 7, 2014—when none of the current varsity players were in high school.

“Knowing that we lost to them three times last year pretty badly, we knew we wanted to get one back and we sure came out on fire,” Barnes said after the game. “Coach always tells us that teams are going to put runs on us. We just got to stay calm and run our offense, and shots and the defense will come.”

GCMS never looked back after first taking the lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter, leading by a high 13 in the early stages of the third quarter. Ridgeview, which had won four consecutive Hoopla titles heading into the contest, got out to a five point lead early in the game but was quickly overtaken by the upstart Falcons.

Standout junior Ryland Holt scored eight points and had two blocks in the game. Holt played limited minutes in the Falcons’ other three tournament contests. Barnes said that the team prepared well despite Holt’s illness.

“He missed a day of practice last week and we knew it was going to be tough to play without him, but he came out fighting against his illness,” Barnes said. “We knew we had to play harder and pick each other up, and we told him to keep fighting through it and that’s what he did.”

Ben Freehill (3) and Mitch McNutt (2) rounded out the scoring the Falcons.

Ridgeview (11-2) was led in scoring by seniors Jacob Donaldson and Alex Tongate, who dropped 13 and 11 points, respectively. Normal Community transfer Justin Myers had 8 points for the Mustangs while Matthew Nunamaker added six.

“I played with (Donaldson) on my AAU team before. I knew we could get into his head and mess up his game a little bit,” Barnes said.

The Falcons shot 39.6 percent in field goals compared to the Mustangs’ 31.8 percent. Ridgeview bested the Falcons in free throws, shooting 66.7 percent compared to GCMS’s 57.1 percent.

GCMS led the Mustangs in rebounds, making 38 compared to Ridgeview’s 25.

“You have to because they shoot the ball a lot,” Tompkins said. “Our guys did a good job of chasing balls down that were kind of 50/50 ones, getting our hand on it and securing it.”

With the win, the Falcons extended their winning streak to 12 games, with their only setback coming against LeRoy in a Thanksgiving Tournament contest back in November without the state championship-winning football players on the court.

Barnes, Holt and senior Mitch McNutt were each named to the all-tournament team at the conclusion of Saturday night’s contest.

GCMS 56, Oakwood 48

The Falcons opened up tournament play on Thursday afternoon with a 56-48 win over Vermilion Valley Conference opponent Oakwood.

GCMS was led in scoring by junior Ryland Holt, who made 22 points including 4-8 from the charity stripe. Mitch McNutt had 17 points for the Falcons, with Connor Birky with 9 points, Bryce Barnes scoring 4 points and Ben Freehill with a bucket to round out the starting five. Caleb Bleich added a basket off the bench.

“We really came out well in the third quarter, making some stops, but then we seemed to relax a little bit mentally,” Tompkins said after the game. “We did make enough free throws and took care of the ball enough down the stretch to be able to get the win.”

The Comets were led in scoring by Cameron Wise and Bryce Jones, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Trevan Garrett (8), Chase Vinson (7) and Skylar Bolton (6) added to Oakwood’s scoring from its starting five as well as four points from Zane Priest off the bench.

The Falcons shot 51.2 percent from field goal range, besting Oakwood’s 40 percent. GCMS was 12 of 17 from the line while Oakwood was 10 of 12. GCMS had eight assists, two blocks and four steals while Oakwood had one assist and six steals.

GCMS led the entirety of the contest, with its largest lead being by 20 points near the end of the third quarter. Oakwood crept back into the contest late but was unable to take the lead.

“We got a lot of good looks around the rim,” Tompkins said. “We took some good shots, and Mitch took some quality shots around the perimeter. Ryland got things going inside. Connor had some big buckets to help us get up to that 20-point lead.”

GCMS 55, Neoga 47

The Falcons jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter of Friday morning’s game against the Indians, leading 17-6 after one quarter. But Neoga stormed ahead of GCMS after coach Ryan Tompkins pulled his starters for bench players in the second quarter, culminating in a 27-22 lead at halftime and leading by seven early in the third quarter.

GCMS, however, was not to be denied, taking the lead back in the closing seconds of the third quarter and finishing with a 55-47 victory to move its tournament record to 2-0.

“We got some good looks and some good drops early,” Tompkins said. “Neoga called a timeout late in the first, then started getting some good shots and taking shots in transition and changed up defense a little bit.”

Ryland Holt led the Falcons in scoring with 16 points, followed by Bryce Barnes (13), Ben Freehill (10), Mitch McNutt (9) and Connor Birky (7).

GCMS’s bench was outscored 7-0 in the contest, with the Falcons’ secondary only making one total basket during a three game stretch against Fisher, Oakwood and Neoga. Lane Short did come up with three rebounds for the victorius Falcons.

Neoga was led in scoring by Caleb Hill with 19 points, followed by Reese Johnson (16), Trevor Roy (5), Drew Ramert (4), Mitchell Cornell (2) and Layne Andrews (1).

GCMS shot 42.5 percent from the field compared to Neoga’s 37.8 percent. The Falcons were 14 of 20 from the free throw line, while the Indians were 9 of 13.

GCMS 67, PBL 44

After its lackluster performance earlier in the day, GCMS put up an impressive effort in Friday night’s 67-44 win over Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The Falcons were led by Bryce Barnes’ 22 points, with Connor Birky (14), Lane Short (11) and Mitch McNutt (10) also in double figures. Ben Freehill and Caleb Bleich each added five points.

The Panthers were led by Dalton Busboom’s 9 points and Ben Jarboe with 7. PBL did not register any players with double figures in points scored, with ten players contributing in the scoring column.

GCMS shot 56.3 percent from the field while the Panthers managed only 43.9 percent. The Falcons were 3 of 7 from the line while PBL was 4 of 9. GCMS led 28-23 in rebounds and 12-3 in assists while PBL led 8-7 in steals.

With the Falcons pulling ahead early and often, the bench players played a majority of the second half. Bleich and Short contributed in the scoring column, with Short adding eight of the team’s 28 rebounds.

The week ahead

Following a six day layoff, GCMS returns to the court on Friday night in Gibson City to face HOIC foe Tremont.

Tremont comes into Friday’s contest with a 10-3 record. The Turks went 1-2 at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament last week, winning their first game over Springfield Calvary before losing to charter school Peoria Quest as well as Pleasant Plains. Tremont’s only other loss was to HOIC member Tri-Valley in early December. Tremont finished second in last year’s HOIC regular season standings. The Falcons lost last year’s contest against the Turks.

Following the Tremont contest, GCMS will make the drive east to Hoopeston to take on the Cornjerkers, who currently sit at 10-2 overall and have a Tuesday night contest against Schlarman.

Thursday night marks the HOIC Tournament seeding meeting, where the head coaches of each program will vote on pairings for the annual tournament, which begins Sat., Jan. 13 at El Paso-Gridley High School. Should GCMS be chosen as one of the top two seeds, the Falcons will receive a first round bye.

Tompkins said that the conference season presents some tough challenges for his squad, Ridgeview included.

“It is a grind of a season,” he said. “Ridgeview always plays well and plays very, very well around tournament time. It will be interesting to see how the seeding shakes down next week. There are a lot of teams with the potential to do a lot of good things in the tournament.”

Barnes said that the team is prepping for the conference slate since it is one of the top teams in the conference.

“We know we have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “A lot of teams want to come at us hard and we know we’ll be playing them later. We’ll got back to the drawing boards after this win and basically keep doing the things that we’ve always been doing.”