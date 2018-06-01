GCMS boys basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 57-45

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Hoopeston Area 45. The Falcons (15-1) flew past the Cornjerkers (13-4) on the shoulders of Mitch McNutt (a game-high 19 points) and Ryland Holt (11 points). Lucas Hofer’s 17-point effort paced the Hoopeston offense.
GCMS 57, Hoopeston Area 45
GCMS 19 12 10 16 — 57
HA 8 7 10 20 — 45
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Short 4, Freehill 8, McNutt 19, Birky 9, Holt 11, Barnes 6. Total 57.
HOOPESTON AREA
Walder 10, Eighner 12, Drayer 6, Hofer 17. Total 45.
Three-pointers: GCMS 6 (McNutt 3, Freehill 2, Birky); Hoopeston Area 6 (Drayer 2, Eighner 2, Hofer 2).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.