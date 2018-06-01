GCMS boys basketball defeats Hoopeston Area 57-45

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Hoopeston Area 45. The Falcons (15-1) flew past the Cornjerkers (13-4) on the shoulders of Mitch McNutt (a game-high 19 points) and Ryland Holt (11 points). Lucas Hofer’s 17-point effort paced the Hoopeston offense.

GCMS 57, Hoopeston Area 45

GCMS 19 12 10 16 — 57

HA 8 7 10 20 — 45

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Short 4, Freehill 8, McNutt 19, Birky 9, Holt 11, Barnes 6. Total 57.

HOOPESTON AREA

Walder 10, Eighner 12, Drayer 6, Hofer 17. Total 45.

Three-pointers: GCMS 6 (McNutt 3, Freehill 2, Birky); Hoopeston Area 6 (Drayer 2, Eighner 2, Hofer 2).