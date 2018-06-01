PBL boys basketball loses 45-35 to Unity in Christie Clinic Shootout; PBL JV boys defeat Unity, Momence

ST. JOSEPH -- After two losses in last December's Monticello Holiday Hoopla by a combined score of 122-76, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School head coach Adam Schonauer wanted to see his team get better at competing against the higher-caliber teams.

The Panthers were tested in that aspect immediately as they hosted Momence on Friday before facing Tolono Unity on Saturday at the Christie Clinic Shootout in St. Joseph.

Although PBL followed up a 68-62 loss to now-12-1 Momence with a 45-35 defeat to now-10-1 Tolono Unity, Schonauer said he was happy with his team's progress since last December's tournament.

“There were a lot of positives to take out of this weekend," Schonauer said. "We did a much better job of competing on the defending on the defensive end and rebounding. We were a grittier, tougher team than we were earlier this year. Even offensively, we did a much better job taking care of the ball in the second half against Momence and today (against Unity), two teams that really want to pressure you and are physical.”

After Jonathan Decker scored the opening bucket for Unity in Saturday's contest, Austin Sanders scored on a steal and fastbreak layup to tie the game at 2-2. Tyler Pichon then converted on a three-point play with 4:49 left in the first quarter to give PBL a 5-2 lead.

Unity's Cale Shonkwiler made a basket to cut his team's deficit to 5-4 before Dalton Busboom made a free throw with 3:35 left in the opening quarter to make the score 6-4. J.T. Wheeler tied the game with a bucket before Jake Rich scored a go-ahead basket for PBL.

Wheeler scored a game-tying bucket before a steal resulted in two free throws for Wheeler that gave the Rockets a 10-8 lead. The steal was one of few PBL turnovers that game.

“We didn't give them any runouts for easy baskets, so that helped us out on the defensive end," Schonauer said.

The Panthers (6-6) were held to only four points in the second quarter, as a driving layup by Mason Ecker -- who had to be subbed out after picking up his third foul with 4:21 left in the second quarter -- made the score 14-10 and a basket by Andrew Swanson made it 19-12 in favor of Unity.

A blocked shot by Decker led to a transition on which Evan Miebach made a bucket before Shonkwiler added a basket to extend a Unity lead to 14-8. After Ecker's basket, Ethan Miebach made a free throw with 4:04 left in the second quarter before making another basket and a fastbreak layup off a steal to extend the Rockets' lead to 19-10 with 2:52 left in the second quarter.

Decker scored another basket following Swanson's score to extend the Rockets' lead to 21-12 by halftime.

“They took away some baskets around the rim," Schonauer said. "We've got to do a better job of reading (the help defense) and maybe making the extra pass in those situations. We also hurt ourselves. We missed four or five open layups, and that's just where we have to grow from now. We've taken some good steps, and now, we've got to have some answers. When we get down three or four points, can we get over the hump and take the lead late? That's something we haven't been able to do.”

A basket by Decker extended Unity's lead to 23-12 before Ecker drained a 3-pointers to cut PBL's deficit to 23-15. Decker and Ethan Miebach each made a basket to extend the Rockets' advantage to 27-15 before a 3-pointer by Sanders cut the Panthers' deficit to 27-18 with about three minutes left in the third quarter.

Unity turned the ball over on its next possession before Rich had a shot rejected by Decker. Colton Coy then blocked a shot for the Panthers on the Rockets' next possession before Pichon missed a layup.

After PBL's defense produced a stop on Unity's next possession, Pichon made two free throws to cut the Panthers' deficit to 27-20 with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

Coy rebounded a missed by Luke Warnes on Unity's next possession before Wheeler blocked a shot attempt by Drake Schrodt and Rich drew an offensive foul by the Rockets' Bobby Goodnight.

Sanders missed a 3-point shot and Coy and Rich each missed a putback attempt before Rich was called for a non-shooting foul, after which Rich and Wheeler were called for a double technical.

“It was just the heat of the moment – two kids being competitive," Schonauer said. "It happens in basketball games when kids are competing and playing hard. It's no big deal.”

Warnes then made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to extend Unity's lead to 30-20 as the third quarter came to an end.

Pichon scored on a driving layup to cut PBL's deficit to 30-22 before the Panthers' defense forced another Unity turnover, after which a free throw by Busboom made the score 30-23 with 6:55 left in the fourth quarter.

Two more free throws by Mason Ecker cut PBL's deficit to 30-25 with 6:34 left before Ben Jarboe stole the ball with 6:17 remaining for the Panthers' defense. After Decker blocked another shot on PBL's ensuing possession, he then scored a bucket to make the score 32-25.

After another block by Decker on a layup attempt by Jarboe, Evan Miebach stole the ball, but Busboom stole the ball back. The steal led to Busboom making two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 32-27.

The Panthers had a chance to cut the deficit further, but Ecker was called for an offensive foul with 4:30 remaining. It was his fifth foul, so he, therefore, fouled out of the game.

After the offensive foul, Wheeler made a 3-pointer to extend Unity's lead to 35-27.

Schrodt then made two free throws to cut PBL's deficit to 35-29 with 3:48 remaining. On the Panthers' next possession, however, Busboom was called for an offensive foul, on which Ethan Miebach made the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity from the free-throw line to make the score 36-29 with 3:32 remaining.

With 3:11 left in the game, Sanders made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 36-32 before a basket by Luke Warned made the score 38-32.

With 2:02 remaining, Swanson drained another 3-pointer for PBL that cut his team's deficit to 38-35.

From there, however, Unity finished the game with a 7-0 run.

Busboom's fourth foul led to Ethan Miebach making a free throw to extend the Rockets' lead to 39-35 with 1:49 remaining. After Pichon missed a layup, Warned scored on a driving layup with 56 seconds remaining to make the score 41-35.

Schrodt misssed a layup before Wheeler made two free throws with 32.9 seconds left to extend Unity's lead to 43-35. Two more foul shots by Warnes made the score 45-35 with 18.8 seconds remaining.

“They're big, strong, physical and well-coached. Coach (Matt) Reed has them prepared, and they do a good job attacking us, so for our kids to dig in and get some stops and really fight to keep them off the glass – they were gritty and made it as difficult as possible," Schonauer said. "They're big, strong and physical, and that's a tough matchup for us, and our kids just competed.”

Sanders finished the game with a team-high eight points while Ecker and Pichon each added seven points, Sanson had five points, Busboom had four points and Rich and Schrodt each had two points.

The Panthers played against Momence and Unity without Austin Gooden and Kyle Poll, among others, as a flu bug has spread around PBL High School, according to Schonauer.

“They're both pretty sick right now. We have a lot of mono, flu and whooping cough going around the school right now. It caught them," Schonauer said. "We're just hoping, over the next few weeks, to get everybody healthy and back playing. We really haven't had a full-strength team for about a month. Guys are sick at different times. We're hoping that it works its way through and we'll be able to get to full strength and be ready to go come SVC Tournament and the postseason.”

After hosting Rantoul on Tuesday, PBL will play at home again Friday against St. Thomas More before traveling to face St. Joseph-Ogden next Saturday.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 56-47 Saturday over Tolono Unity in the Christie Clinic Shootout at St. Joseph.

The Panthers outscored Unity 15-12 in the first quarter as Alex Rueck had five points, Colton Coy had four points, Gunner Belt hit a 3-pointer, Sam Penicook made a two-point field goal and Trey VanWinkle added a free throw.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Unity 17-10 as Coy scored nine points, Penicook and Gavin Coplea each scored three points and Jarred Gronsky added a two-point basket. In the third quarter, Penicook scored six points while Rueck had four poitns and Coplea and VanWinkle each had two points as PBL went into the fourth quarter leading 46-36.

Coy tallied four points points in the fourth quarter while Coplea had three points, Gronsky had two points and VanWinkle added a free throw.

Coy finished the game with a team-high 17 points while Penicook also scored in double figurues for PBL with 13 points. Rueck and Coplea added nine and eight points, respectively, while VanWinkle had four points, Belt had three points and Gronsky had two points.

The Panthers defeated Momence 54-23 on Friday.

They outscored the Redskins 15-4 in the first quarter as Alex Rueck and Gunner Belt each had four points while Trey VanWinkle had three points and Colton Coy and Sam Penicook each had two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Momence 15-7 as Gavin Coplea had seven points, Jarred Gronsky added four points, Penicook made a two-point field goal and Belt and Rueck each added a free throw.

The Panthers outscored Momence 12-10 in the third quarter as Coy had two points and Rueck and Belt each added two points. In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored the Redskins 12-2 as Coplea, Penicook and Rueck each had four points.

Coplea and Rueck each finished the game with 11 points while Coy also scored in double figures with 10 points. Penicook had eight points, Belt had seven points, Gronsky had four points and VanWinkle added three points.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

Unity 45, PBL 35

PBL 8 4 8 15 -- 35

UNITY 10 11 9 15 -- 45

PBL (6-6)

Drake Schrodt 0-2-2, Mason Ecker 2-2-7, Tyler Pichon 2-3-7, Colton Coy 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 3-0-8, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-4-4, Andrew Swanson 2-0-5, Jake Rich 1-0-2, Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0. Totals 10-11-35.

Unity (10-1)

Cale Shankwiler 2-0-4, Evan Miebach 1-0-2, Jared Routh 0-0-0, Luke WArnes 3-2-9, J.T. Wheeler 3-4-11, Bobby Goodnight 0-0-0, Ethan Miebach 3-3-9, Jonathan Decker 5-0-10, B. Porter 0-0-0. Totals 17-9-45.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Sanders 2, Ecker, Swanson). Unity 2 (Warnes, Wheeler).

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 56, Unity 47

PBL 15 17 14 10 -- 56

UNITY 12 10 14 11 -- 47

PBL

Gunner Belt 1-0-3, Gavin Coplea 3-2-8, Jarred Gronsky 1-0-2, Sam Penicook 4-5-13, Trey VanWinkle 1-2-4, Alex Rueck 4-1-9, Colton Coy 7-3-17. Totals 21-13-56.

Unity

Cain Sappenfield 0-0-0, J.P. Bowersill 1-0-3, Kyle Miller 2-0-6, Jared Routh 6-4-20, Brady Porter 4-0-9, Jordan Clark 0-1-1, Jake Crouse 0-2-2, Cale Powell 0-0-0, Karson Ewerks 3-0-6. Totals 16-7-47.

3-pointers -- PBL (Belt).

FRIDAY

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 54, Momence 23

MOM 4 7 10 2 -- 23

PBL 15 15 12 12 -- 54

Momence

Anderson 1-1-3, Belle 2-0-4, Williams 1-0-2, Franc 0-0-0, Cook 0-0-0, Espino 3-2-8, Coleman 0-0-0, Babcock 0-0-0, Sears 1-0-2, Jones 2-0-4, Keles 0-0-0, Costello 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-23.

PBL

Gunner Belt 2-3-7, Gavin Coplea 4-3-11, Jarred Gronsky 2-0-4, Sam Penicook 3-2-8, Trey VanWinkle 1-0-3, Matt Miller 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 4-3-11, Colton Coy. Totals 21-11-54.

3-pointers -- PBL (VanWinkle).