PBL boys basketball loses 68-62 to Momence

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team lost 68-62 Friday to Sangamon Valley Conference foe Momence.

Tyler Pichon led the Panthers (6-5, 2-1 SVC) in scoring with 14 points, on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, while grabbing four rebounds. Trey VanWinkle went 4-for-5 from 3-point range en route to finishing with 12 points.

Mason Ecker went 4-for-12 from the field en route to finishing with 10 points. He also grabbed four rebounds and finished with five assists and five steals.

Drake Schrodt scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting while Dalton Busboom went 3-for-7 from the field en route to finishing with six points. Colton Coy, Austin Sanders and Ben Jarboe added five, three and two points, respectively.

For Momence (12-1, 2-0), Lamar Lillard led in scoring with 20 points while Woodrow Hubbard (16 points), Kobey Mazur (14) and Lamarius Lillard (12) also scored in double figures for the Redskins.

Momence 68, PBL 62

MOM 19 20 13 16 -- 68

PBL 11 20 17 14 -- 62

Momence (12-1, 2-0)

Kobey Mazur 5-2-14, Woodrow Hubbard 7-1-16, A. Campbell 1-0-3, T. Campbell 0-0-0, Lamarius Lillard 6-0-12, Lamar Lillard 7-3-20, Jalen Williams 1-1-3. Totals 27-7-68.

PBL (6-5, 2-1)

Trey VanWinkle 4-7 0-0 12, Drake Schrodt 3-8 1-1 8, Mason Ecker 4-12 0-0 10, Tyler Pichon 5-12 4-4 14, Austin Sanders 1-5 0-0 3, Ben Jarboe 1-1 0-0 2, Dalton Busboom 3-7 1-2 6, Andrew Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Rich 0-2 0-0 0, Colton Coy 1-3 3-4 5. Totals 22-57 9-11 62

3-pointers -- Momence 7 (Lamar Lillard 3, Mazur 2, Hubbard, A. Campbell). PBL 9-31 (VanWinkle 4-5, Ecker 2-8, Schrodt 1-6, Sanders 1-5, Busboom 1-2).

Rebounds -- PBL 19 (Ecker 4, Pichon 4, Coy 3, Schrodt 3).

Assists -- PBL 14 (Ecker 5, Jarboe 2, Coy 2).

Steals -- PBL 15 (Ecker 5, Jarboe 2, Coy 2).