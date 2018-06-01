PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team loses in overtime to Iroquois West

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball lost in overtime to Iroquois West 32-29 on Thursday.

After falling behind 23-15, PBL outscored Iroquois West 10-2 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, Mason Medlock and Brandon Knight each had four points during the quarter while Mason Bruns added two points.

In the overtime period, Medlock made a basket and Knight drained two free throws for PBL's only four points as Iroquois West outscored the Panthers 7-4.

Medlock and Knight each scored in double figures for PBL with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Cory Degarmo had three points and Keagan Busboom and Mason Bruns each had two points.

"I thought we looked a little rusty coming off of the holidays, but a lot of that is a credit to Iroquois West. They played a hard-nosed game and played with more energy than we did," PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

"There were some positives to take out of the game. I thought we did a pretty good job of running some different things that we did over break. Otherwise, it's back to practice tonight, and we have three big games ahead of us next week."

8th-grade boys

Iroquois West 32, PBL 29

IW 3 6 14 2 7 -- 32

PBL 9 2 4 10 4 -- 29

Iroquois West

Dalton Austin 2-0-5, Peyton Rhodes 1-0-3, Lucas Cook 3-0-8, Atchison 0-0-0, Aiden Tilstra 2-0-4, Danny Gooden 1-4-6, Munoz 0-0-0, Lewaid 3-0-6. Totals 12-4-32.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 1-0-3, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 4-3-12, Brandon Knight 3-4-10, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 1-0-2, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 0-0-0. Totals 10-7-29.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 4 (Cook 2, Austin, Rhodes). PBL 2 (Medlock, Degarmo).