PICKS FOR JAN. 11-13
Jan. 12 PBL vs. St. Thomas More @ 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Rantoul at Mattoon @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Unity at Bloomington CC @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 SJO at Teutopolis @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Arcola vs. La Salette @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Centennial at Bloomington @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Central at Urbana @7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12 Tuscola vs. Shelbyville @ 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 PBL at St. Joseph-Ogden @ 4 p.m.
Jan. 13 VGH vs. Judah Christian 2:30 p.m.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (36-14)
PBL
Rantoul
Bloomington CC
SJ-O
Arcola
Bloomington
Central
Shelbyville
SJ-O
VGH
If PBL is going to win another regional title this year, it is going to have to learn how to compete against some of the stronger teams in the area. GCMS and Monticello proved to be too much to handle in December, and I don't know if two weeks is enough time for the Panthers to make that transition to being able to compete with the likes of SJ-O.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (43-7)
STM
Rantoul
BCC
SJO
La Salette
Centennial
Central
Shelbyville
SJO
Judah Christian
It’s always great to see a local team play Teutopolis. Especially in T-Town, where the Wooden Shoes crank up the heat and have a high school basketball atmosphere every player and coach would love to have at their own school. SJO is in for a major test on Friday night.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (40-10)
PBL
Rantoul
BCC
Teutopolis
La Salette
Bloomington
Central
Shelbyville
SJO
Judah Christian
It’s difficult to get a read on the Rantoul-Mattoon game. Based on box scores, it should be a pretty even matchup. The Eagles defeated Mt. Zion, 67-62, while Mattoon lost, 70-38, but Rantoul got blown out by Chicago Corliss, 77-52, and the Green Wave lost just 65-63.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (32-18)
PBL
Rantoul
Unity
SJO
La Salette
Bloomington
Central
Shelbyville
SJO
Judah Christian
Centennial will have its hands full with Bloomington, led by Illinois State signee Chris Payton.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (41-9)
PBL
Rantoul
BCC
SJO
Arcola
Centennial
Central
Tuscola
SJO
VGH
St. Joseph-Ogden was definetly the most impressive team at the shootout. They will continue their winning ways this week.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (41-9)
PBL
Mattoon
Unity
Teutopolis
La Salette
Bloomington
Central
Shelbyville
SJO
Judah Christian
Scorers stand out, and some of the area’s best — Judah Christian’s Cade Chitty and Unity’s J.T. Wheeler — could lead their teams to victories this week. But shoutout to the big time rebounders like La Sallette’s Joel Adese and PBL’s Austin Gooden who could do the same.
Comments
