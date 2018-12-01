PBL seventh-, eighth-grade boys basketball teams defeat Rantoul Eater

PBL’s Carson Rigsby (43) goes up for a layup attempt during Thursday’s eighth-grade boys basketball game against Rantoul Eater.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 37-35 Thursday over Rantoul Eater.

The Panthers outscored Eater 11-5 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 30-26 deficit. Brandon Knight scored seven points during the final quarter, including a go-ahead basket that gave PBL a 36-35 lead with 33 seconds remaining.

After Mason Medlock rebounded a missed 3-point attempt by Eater with 8.7 seconds remaining, Knight added a free throw to extend the Panthers' lead to 37-35 with seven seconds left.

After a Rantoul Eater player missed the front end of a 1-and-1 chance at the free-throw line with 3.8 seconds remaining, Keagan Busboom went to the charity stripe for PBL. Busboom missed his 1-and-1 chance, but Cory Degarmo grabbed an offensive rebound to seal the game for the Panthers.

Medlock and Busboom each made a fourth-quarter basket for PBL in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter, Degarmo made a 3-pointer while Busboom, Medlock and Knight each made a two-point bucket and Mason Bruns added two free throws.

Medlock made a 3-pointer while Degarmo added a basket and Knight made a free throw in the second quarter, but Eater outscored PBL 12-6 to tie the game at 17-17 by halftime.

Knight had four third-quarter points while Busboom made a basket and Degarmo added a foul shot.

Knight finished the game with 14 points while Medlock had seven points, Busboom and Degarmo had six points and Bruns and Rigsby each had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade team defeated Rantoul Eater 40-24 on Thursday.

The Panthers outscored Eater 7-4 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling had four points while Ty Graham had two points and Ethan Donaldson added a free throw.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Eater 15-6 as Snelling and Aiden Johnson each scored five points while Jeremiah Ager made a 3-pointer and Kendall Swanson had two points.

The Panthers outscored Eater 8-5 in the third quarter as Ager had five points and Graham drained a 3-pointer. In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored Eater 10-9 as Swanson had four points and Aiden Johnson, Ager and Snelling each had two points.

Snelling finished the game with 11 points while Ager also scored in double figures with 10 points. Johnson had seven points while Swanson had six points, Graham had five points and Donaldson added one point.

TUESDAY, Jan. 9

The PBL eighth-grade boys basketball team won 35-26 Tuesday, Jan. 9, over Prairie Central.

The Panthers outscored Prairie Central 9-7 in the first quarter as Brandon Knight, Charlie Pound and Cory Degarmo each scored three points. In the second quarter, Keagan Busboom had four points and Degarmo and Knight each had three points as PBL went into halftime leading 21-16.

In the third quarter, Degarmo had four points while Busboom drained a 3-pointer and Mason Medlock added a two-point basket as PBL outscored Prairie Central 9-3 to extend its lead to 30-19. Degarmo and Medlock had three and two points, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Degarmo finished the game with 13 points while Busboom had seven points, Knight had six points, Medlock had four points and Pound had three points.

The PBL seventh-grade team lost 31-29.

Kayden Snelling and Kendall Swanson each scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Jeremiah Ager had three points and Cole Purvis and Aiden Johnson each had two points.

THURSDAY, Jan. 4

The PBL seventh-grade boys basketball team lost 34-23 to Iroquois West.

Aiden Johnson scored 10 points to lead the Panthers in scoring while Mason Uden and Jeremiah Ager each scored three points, Kayden Snelling, Johnathan Craig and Cole Purvis each scored two points and Ephraim Johnson added one point.

THURSDAY, Jan. 11

8th-grade boys

PBL 37, Rantoul Eater 35

RAN 5 12 13 5 -- 35

PBL 11 6 9 11 -- 37

Eater

Tyus 0-0-0, Camdine 1-0-2, West 1-0-3, Anderson 0-2-2, Soto 2-0-4, Gover 0-0-0, Nixon 11-0-24. Totals 15-2-35.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 3-0-6, Cory Degarmo 2-1-6, Charlie Pound 0-0-0, Mason Medlock 3-0-7, Brandon Knight 4-6-14, Mason Bruns 0-2-2, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 1-0-2. Totals 13-9-37.

3-pointers -- Eater 3 (Nixon 2, West). PBL 2 (Degarmo, Medlock).

7th-grade boys

PBL 40, Rantoul Eater 24

RAN 4 6 5 9 -- 24

PBL 7 15 8 10 -- 40

Eater

Robertson 0-0-0, Sunderson 4-1-9, Emery 0-0-0, Jones 1-0-2, Rise 1-0-2, Glover 0-0-0, Adkins 4-1-9, Bush 1-0-2. Totals 11-2-24.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 2-0-5, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-1-1, Aiden Johnson 2-3-7, Jeremiah Ager 4-1-10, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Keaton Griffin 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 5-0-11, Johnathan Craig 3-0-6. Totals 16-5-40.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Graham, Ager, Snelling).

TUESDAY, Jan. 9

8th-grade boys

PBL 35, Prairie Central 26

PBL 9 12 9 5 -- 35

PC 7 9 3 7 -- 26

PBL

Keagan Busboom 3-0-7, Cory Degarmo 5-2-13, Charlie Pound 1-0-3, Mason Medlock 2-0-4, Brandon Knight 2-2-6, Vincent Parker 0-0-0, Tyler Smith 0-0-0, Landon Daniels 0-0-0, Cameron Grohler 0-0-0, Justin Milligan 0-0-0, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Jacob Gronsky 0-0-0, Garrett Sanders 0-0-0, Kobe Sefhrans 0-0-0, Carson Rigsby 1-0-2. Totals 14-4-35.

Prairie Central

Rafferty 1-0-2, Rigsby 1-2-4, Platz 1-0-2, Tradasel 0-0-0, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-4, Adams 1-0-3, L. Steidinger 0-0-0, G. Steidinger 0-0-0, Stagel 1-2-4, Elder 1-0-2, Menert 0-1-1, Jackman 1-2-4. Totals 9-7-26.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Busboom, Degarmo, Pound). Prairie Central (Adams).

7th-grade boys

Prairie Central 31, PBL 29

PBL 6 4 3 16 -- 29

PC 10 5 10 6 -- 31

PBL

Cole Purvis 1-0-2, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 1-0-2, Jeremiah Ager 1-0-3, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-3-12, Johnathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 3-4-10. Totals 10-7-29.

Prairie Central

Tyler Farrell 0-0-0, Carson Friedman 3-0-8, Drew Fehr 1-2-4, McKenna Steidinger 0-0-0, Conner Gibson 0-0-0, Camden Palmer 2-0-4, Dylan Bazzell 4-0-8, Caleb Decker 0-0-0, Clayton Bahler 0-0-0, Drew Haberthorn 2-1-5, Thomas Hammond 0-2-2. Totals 12-5-31.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ager, Snelling). Prairie Central 2 (Friedman).

THURSDAY, Jan. 4

7th-grade boys

Iroquois West 34, PBL 23

IW 12 6 6 10 -- 34

PBL 0 10 6 7 -- 23

PBL

Cole Purvis 1-0-2, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Mason Uden 1-0-3, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-1-1, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 5-0-10, Jeremiah Ager 1-0-3, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 1-0-2, Johnathan Craig 1-0-2, Kendall Swanson 0-0-0. Totals 10-1-23.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ager, Uden).