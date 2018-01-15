PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team overcame a 36-28 deficit to start the fourth quarter and snap a five-game losing skid with a 49-43 win Friday over St. Thomas More.

The Panthers outscored St. Thomas More 21-7 as Austin Gooden scored seven of his team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter for PBL (7-7) and Tyler Pichon added nine points, including six in the fourth quarter.

Drake Schrodt made two free throws and a 3-pointer for PBL in the fourth quarter en route to finishing with five points. Andrew Swanson — who finished the game with four points — made a basket and Dalton Busboom (three game-total points) added a free throw in the final quarter as well.

Jake Rich and Mason Ecker both scored all of their points in the second quarter as Rich finished with six points and Ecker added five points. Austin Sanders scored all of his five points in the first half . Jake Sellett scored a game-high 16 points to pace STM (6-10).

SATURDAY

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 40. Jack Cook hit 8 of 8 free throws en route to 18 points as the Spartans (15-1) won their sixth consecutive affair by defeating the Panthers (7-8) in nonconference action. Cook also added eight boards for SJ-O, which received 12 points and eight rebounds from Joel Orcutt and 12 points from Jordan Brooks. PBL was paced by Austin Gooden’s 20 points.

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 49, St. Thomas More 43

STM 16 16 4 7 — 43

PBL 8 15 5 21 — 49

St. Thomas More (6-10)

Jake Sellett 5-3-16, Bryson Lee 4-0-9, R. Morris 1-0-2, Dominic Magrini 0-0-0, N. Twding 1-0-2, Fruehling 1-4-6, Alec Zlombers 2-0-4, C. Jones 1-0-2, Noah Herr 1-0-2. Totals 16-7-43.

PBL (7-7)

Drake Schrodt 1-2-5, Mason Ecker 2-0-5, Tyler Pichon 3-2-9, Austin Gooden 5-1-12, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 2-0-5, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-3-3, Andrew Swanson 2-0-4, Jake Rich 3-0-6. Totals 18-7-49.

3-pointers — St. Thomas More 4 (Sellett 3, Lee). PBL 5 (Schrodt, Ecker, Pichon, Gooden, Sanders).

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

St. Joseph-Ogden 60, PBL 40

PBL 11 8 11 10 — 40

SJ-O 15 20 16 9 — 60

PBL (7-8)