GCMS boys basketball team reaches HOIC Tournament semifinals with win over Fieldcrest

By ROSS BROWN

BLOOMINGTON -- After Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played a close contest down to the wire at home on Tuesday, Jan. 9, against El Paso-Gridley, the Falcons destroyed Fieldcrest on Monday to reach the semifinal of the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.

GCMS came out on top against the Titans, 48-45, in a game that saw neither team lead more than a few points as well as several lead changes. Monday’s game saw the Falcons win, 67-41, with the victors storming out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter and never looking back.

With the pair of wins, the Falcons moved to 17-1 on the season, with the current winning streak reaching 16 games--one shy of the school record set in 1980.

TUESDAY, Jan. 9

The Falcons faced perhaps their toughest matchup on Tuesday night in Gibson City, with both GCMS and EPG ranked at the top of the conference tournament bracket. EPG came into the game off of a 47-34 loss to rival Eureka the previous Friday evening, their only setback heading into the game.

In the first quarter, the two teams battled heavily, with the score tied at 13 at the end of the quarter. Without starter Bryce Barnes due to foul trouble, GCMS was outscored 13-10 in the second to make it a 26-23 halftime lead for the Titans.

The closeness of the game continued during the second half, with the Falcons outscoring EPG by eight in the third quarter to make it a 37-32 advantage after three quarters.

After the Falcons’ lead evaporated early in the final eight minutes, the teams battled closely until the final buzzer, with GCMS ultimately coming out on top.

“There was no way coming in that we thought a blowout was going to happen,” GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “It was going to be a tough one. They played with a lot of spirit and energy, being a guy down, and out guys obviously played a much better second half than we did in the second quarter.”

Mitch McNutt led the way for GCMS, scoring 13 points. Barnes had 11 for the Falcons, despite missing the last two minutes of the first quarter and all of the second after picking up his second foul. Ryland Holt had 11 points, while Ben Freehill and Connor Birky each added 7. GCMS was 7 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Hub Halvorsen led the Titans with 15 points, with Aaron Steiner and Jack Weber each having 12 points to round out double-digit scoring for EPG. Dylan Smith had six points for the Titans, meaning that the scoring was done by only four players. EPG was 4 of 6 from the line.

Tompkins said that his team played through adversity throughout the game.

“With their length, they really flattened that bottom guy in there,” he said. “Kudos to (assistant) coach (Robbie) Dinkins. He saw a little crease, so we put some emphasis there in the third quarter, got some high touches in the post and obviously hovering on Ryland.”

“We were moving on the back side a little bit which helped us open up. Every time they made a basket in the second half, we were able to get one ourselves. That’s something where the you have to play through adversity, and our guys did.”

Tompkins said that his leading scorer played well during the contest.

“Mitch played with a lot of poise, played under control,” he said. “Hit a couple of shots to kind of loosen up a bit and then get into the paint. When you’re that strong and able to dribble it, it’s a tough thing to get in the paint and try to stop.”

Holt performed well in the second half, leading to the team’s finish.

“We really challenged him at halftime, really challenged the whole team at halftime, and Ryland stepped up, really played assertive in the second half in the post, touching and getting a touch with the basketball,” the coach said. “He’s really drawing two to three guys everytime he touches it, and be able to find guys off of it but also demand the ball and not shy away from it.”

Tompkins said that the Titans posted some size on offense, making the matchup a tough one to contend with.

“They had a couple of big guys in the JV game,” he said. “You complement Weber with Steiner--averaging 14 points coming in and shoots a high percentage shot. That’s a tough 4 on 5 matchup with a lot of teams in the post.”

Nathan Garard, despite only making one point off a free throw, played exceptionally well on defense.

“Nathan did a good job as always on the defensive end,” Tompkins said. “Down here on offense in the 4th quarter he had a turnover that you probably felt ‘yeah, shoot, you’re a little upset’, but on the very next trip he did a great job of moving and made a really great pass in the area to find Bryce underneath, and get us back from a 2-point lead to a 4-point lead. Josh and Caleb (Bleich) also had high energy off the bench.”

Tompkins credited Barnes with being able to play for long stretches in games and putting up the effort.

“Bryce really does a good job for us being able to fight through that six and a half to seven minutes,” he said. “Depth is good with that, being able to help those guys and knowing we can go to those guys and be able to ask for it.”

Overall, Tompkins said that the game was a good one for his players to fight through, as it could lead the team to have more experience against better teams down the road.

“You have to win many different ways,” he said. “I think any coach would say that. There’s a reason why they’re the second seed in this league in what is a very good conference. It really spells itself to what’s going to be a tough tournament.”

MONDAY

In their first game of the tournament after receiving a first round bye, the Falcons jumped out to a 25-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, winning by a final of 67-41 with a running clock for much of the 4th quarter.

Connor Birky had 14 points--all in the first quarter-- to lead the Falcons, with Ryland Holt having 13 and Mitch McNutt 12 to push the team’s winning streak to 16 games. GCMS was 15 of 18 from the charity stripe, while also making 10 three-point shots.

Fieldcrest was led by Derek May, who had 11 points on the night for the Knights. Cam Grandy had 6 points, while Jackson McKay had 6 and Brian Naas with 4 points. Fieldcrest was 2 of 6 at the line.

GCMS will be in action on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for a semifinal tilt with Dee-Mack at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus. The Chiefs defeated their archrival Tremont, 50-46, after losing to the Turks the previous Friday night before the tournament began.

The Falcons are seeking their first tournament championship since 2007. GCMS finished third in last year’s tournament, losing to Ridgeview in the semifinal round and then defeating Fisher in the third place game. GCMS has not made it to the title game since winning it 11 years ago.

GCMS 67, Fieldcrest 41

GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY

Short 1, Garard 6, Freehil 7, McNutt 12, Birky 14, Bleich 8, Holt 13, Barnes 6. Total 67.

FIELDCREST

Cusac-McKay 5, Naas 4, May 11, Grandy 6, Wells 6, Cook 4, Nix 5.

GCMS 26 22 10 9 — 67

FLD 5 13 13 10 — 41

Three-pointers: GCMS 10 (Birky 4, Garard 2, McNutt 2, Bleich, Freehill); Fieldcrest 5 (May 3, Cook, Cusac-McKay).

