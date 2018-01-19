ST. JOSEPH — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 37-34 Thursday over St. Joseph.

“The boys showed a lot of toughness in the second half,” PBL eighth-grade coach Sam Schmale said.

The Panthers trailed 25-17 at half and came out and, Schmale said, “played very well in the third (quarter).”

“I thought our rotations were better in the second half,” Schmale said. “St. Joe had to take a lot of contested shots, and the boys did a great job on the boards. The game tightened up in the fourth and became a defensive struggle. I’m proud of the way we responded to adversity. Now it’s back to practice. The regionals start next week, and we have to keep getting better."

The PBL eighth-grade boys are the second seed in the Watseka Regional. The Panthers play seventh-seeded Hoopeston Area at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

