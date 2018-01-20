PBL boys basketball defeats South Newton 45-31

PBL’s Dalton Busboom (32) goes up for a shot attempt during Friday’s game against South Newton.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team won 45-31 Friday over South Newton.

The Panthers (8-8, 3-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) yielded only four points in the first quarter en route to gaining a nine-point lead at the quarter's end. It was the first of three quarters in which PBL's defense yielded single-digit points to the Rebels.

“I thought we came out and competed," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "We played much better on the defensive end.”

Mason Ecker, Austin Gooden and Dalton Busboom each nailed a 3-pointer for the Panthers while Tyler Pichon and Andrew Swanson each made a two-point basket.

Jay Hammel and Kevin Arseneau scored South Newton's only baskets of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored South Newton 15-11 to take a 28-15 lead into halftime.

Pichon scored five points, including a 3-pointer, while Trey VanWinkle and Colton Coy each drained a trey, Swanson made a two-point basket and Drake Schrodt and Ecker each added a free throw.

“In the first half, we did a really good job of sharing the basketball and scoring within our offense," Schonauer said. "It was good to see us make us make some strides on both ends of the floor.”

For South Newton, Hammel scored five second-quarter points, including three free throws, while Arseneau and Brody Derflinger each had a two-point basket and Carson Anderson made two free throws.

"We know they're going to be patient offensively, and they are a very good defensive team. They're physical. They keep the ball in front and make you work, so we were mentally prepared for a game like that," Schonauer said.

"I thought we did a really nice job getting some buckets in transition in the first half, getting some good looks and playing inside and out. I would have liked to see that carry over into the second half a little bit more, but we were able to attack them and get to the free-throw line and get some big buckets when we needed them down the stretch.”

In the third quarter, South Newton went on an 8-2 run to cut their deficit to 30-23 as Anderson and Hammel each scored three points and Derflinger added two free throws. The Panthers' only two points during that run were scored by a two-point field goal by Ecker.

A basket by Pichon and two free throws by Swanson extended PBL's lead to 34-23 as the third quarter came to an end.

After the Rebels tallied a basket, two-point field goals by Busboom and Gooden extended the lead to 38-25.

With the score at 38-27, Pichon was called for a charging foul, on which he went out of the game with a bruised back.

According to Schonauer, Pichon's status for near-future games is day-to-day.

“We'll see how it goes tomorrow," Schonauer said. "There will probably be some stiffness there – it just depends if we can get that loosened up or not.”

Gooden soon made a basket to make the score 40-27 before a free throw by Schrodt extended PBL's lead to 41-27. After Hammel made a basket to cut South Newton's deficit to 41-29, the Rebels were called for a traveling violation with 1:13 left in the game.

Nine seconds later, two free throws by Ecker extended the Panthers' lead to 43-29. Ecker made two more foul shots with 15.1 seconds left to make the score 45-31.

Eight Panthers got into the scoring column as Ecker finished hte game with 10 points while Pichon had nine points, Gooden had seven points, Swanson had six points, Busboom had five points, VanWinkle and Coy each had three points and Schrodt had two points.

“That's when we're at our best – when multiple guys are scoring, and when we're sharing the basketball," Schonauer said. "We don't have elite-level scorers, but we have skill guys who can score on the outside and play on the inside, and as long as we share the ball and create shots for each other, that's when we're at our best offensively.”

For South Newton, Hammel was the team's only double-digit scorer -- and the only Rebel to score more than five points -- with 14 points.

The Panthers will host Bloomington Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday before traveling to face Iroquois West next Friday. The following Tuesday, PBL will begin play in the SVC Tournament at Watseka.

PBL 45, South Newton 31

SN 4 11 8 8 -- 31

PBL 13 15 6 11 -- 45

South Newton

Nick Babcock 2-0-4, Kendell Arseneau 2-0-4, Brody Derflinger 1-2-4, Hayden Berenda 0-0-0, Carson Anderson 1-3-5, Seth Bishop 0-0-0, Tyler Martell 0-0-0, Jay Hammel 5-4-14. Totals 11-9-31.

PBL (8-8, 3-1)

Trey VanWinkle 1-0-3, Drake Schrodt 0-2-2, Mason Ecker 2-5-10, Tyler Pichon 4-0-9, Colton Coy 1-0-3, Austin Gooden 2-0-4, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-0-5, Andrew Swanson 2-2-6, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 14-9-45.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (VanWinkle, Ecker, Pichon, Coy, Busboom).