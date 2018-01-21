Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the mile run with a time of 4:28.07 for Augustana College at the Monmouth College Midwest Indoor Invitational on Saturday. Wilkerson also finished first with a time of 8:57.12 in the 3,000-meter run.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished first with a time of 8.53 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at the Monmouth College Midwest Indoor Invitational on Saturday. In the preliminaries, Gentzler finished second with a time of 8.57 seconds.

Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.34 for Bradley University in the Gladstein Invite last weekend at Bloomington, Indiana.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had five rebounds along with six points, two assists and one steal for Illinois Central College in an 83-52 win Saturday over Lincoln Land.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished third with a time of 1.44 meters in a high jump for Monmouth College at the Monmouth College Midwest Indoor Invitational on Saturday.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished 19th with a time of 11.75 seconds for Greenville College in the 60-meter hurdle preliminaries at the Snow Bird Open on Saturday at Jacksonville, Florida. Porter also threw at a distance of 7.2 meters in the shot put for 47th place.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls basketball standout played three minutes for Indiana Wesleyan in an 80-65 win last Wednesday over Grace.

Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 PBL graduate had one kill for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16 win Saturday over Judson.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 14-3 as of Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-8 as of Saturday.