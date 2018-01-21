PBL boys basketball loses 65-41 to Bloomington Central Catholic

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School boys basketball team lost 65-41 Saturday to Bloomington Central Catholic.

Dalton Busboom and Austin Sanders each scored in double figures for PBL (8-9) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mason Ecker had eight points while Drake Schrodt had six points, Trey VanWinkle had three points and Andrew Swanson had one point.

Bloomington Central Catholic 65, PBL 41

BCC 16 22 9 18 -- 65

PBL 19 10 10 2 -- 41

Central Catholic

Davis 3, Ellison 11, Yoder 9, Rahuba 2, Morris 14, Gilmore 22, Nelson 4.

PBL (8-9)

Drake Schrodt 6, Mason Ecker 8, Trey VanWinkle 3, Austin Sanders 10, Dalton Busboom 11, Andrew Swanson 1.