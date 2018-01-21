Ridgeview snaps GCMS boys basketball's 17-game winning streak in HOIC Tournament championship game

Ridgeview 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50. Third-seeded Ridgeview toppled top-seeded GCMS to win the McLean County/HOIC title. The Mustangs were led to the win by Jacob Donaldson’s game-high 29 points, while GCMS had 16-point and 14-point contributions from Bryce Barnes and Ryland Holt, respectively.
Ridgeview 53, GCMS 50
GCMS 12 13 16 9 -- 50
RID 8 18 18 9 -- 53
GCMS (18-2)
Ben Freehill 6, Mitch McNutt 6, Connor Birky 8, Ryland Holt 14, Bryce Barnes 16.
Ridgeview
Donaldson 29, Tongate 3, Nunamaker 18, Zimmerman 3.
