GCMS boys basketball's record-tying 17-game winning streak snapped by Ridgeview in HOIC Tournament championship game

GCMS’s Bryce Barnes catches a pass in mid-air near the basket during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



BLOOMINGTON — Riding a program record-tying 17 straight wins into Saturday night’s Heart of Illinois Tournament championship at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Bloomington, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons faced a familiar foe in title game.

Unfortunately, their second win of the season against Ridgeview wasn’t to be, and the turnover-prone Falcons lost 53-50 in the 2,600-seat arena.

Bryce Barnes led the way for GCMS, scoring 16 points while Ryland Holt added 14. Connor Birky (10), Mitch McNutt (six) and Ben Freehill (six) also put marks in the point column for the Falcons (18-2).

The Mustangs were led by Jacob Donaldson’s 29 points, while Justin Myers had 18. Alex Tongate and Levi Zimmerman each chipped in three points as Ridgeview avenged its 47-41 loss in the championship game of the Monticello Holiday Hoopla three weeks ago.

Ridgeview (18-2) claimed its 27th McLean County/HOIC Tournament championship, including a record-setting fourth consecutive championship (predecessor Octavia won three straight from 1966-1968).

The Mustangs outscored the Falcons in both the second and third quarters, while GCMS led Ridgeview in the first. Both teams each scored nine points in the fourth.

GCMS began the game on a strong note, jumping out to a 9-0 lead early as Ridgeview coach Rodney Kellar was forced to use his first timeout. The Mustangs held on throughout the rest of the contest, with neither team leading by more than five points after that.

The Falcons led 12-8 after the first quarter, though the Mustangs took the lead with 4:45 left in the second quarter. Zimmerman’s long three-point basket at the halftime buzzer helped Ridgeview secure a 26-25 halftime lead. Ridgeview led 44-41 at the end of the third quarter.

Donaldson made six clutch free throws at the end of the game. Both teams’ scoring came entirely from the five respective starters, with no bench players contributing in the scoring column. GCMS held the rebounding advantage at 34-18, but were able to connect on just 2-of-17 shots from beyond the arc.

The Falcons’ final lead came at 48-46 with 2:22 to go in the game. The two teams will complete on Ridgeview’s home court in Colfax on Friday, Feb. 2.



Semifinal: GCMS 42, Dee-Mack 33

While not necessarily playing its best basketball, GCMS managed to pull out a 42-33 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at the Shirk Center in Friday night’s semifinal tilt.

The Falcons jumped out to a 14-11 lead after one quarter, and stayed on top throughout the entirety of the game. The Chiefs were down by three points at 32-29 at the end of the third quarter, though GCMS’s free-throw shooting put the Falcons back on top to clinch a spot in the HOIC Tournament championship game.

Bryce Barnes was 3-for-4 and finished with 12 points, tying Ryland Holt for team-leading scoring honors. Mitch McNutt had six points, Connor Birky had five and Ben Freehill added three points. GCMS went 5-of-7 at the charity stripe in the final minute to cap off the low-scoring victory.

“We always talk about how you have to win different ways,” Falcon coach Ryan Tompkins said. “We did a great job in clogging paint. Really a great side defense. We were able to make some adjustments at halftime, really attack the some things different ways.”

Holt scored all of his points in the second half, while also leading the team in rebounds with 10.

For the Chiefs, Neal Scheuermann led the way with 12 points while Dawson Jones added nine. Brother Levi Scheuermann had four points, while four other Chief players each added a bucket.

GCMS was only outscored in the third quarter by three points, and led in scoring the other three quarters.

“We saw a tremendous defensive effort out of Dee-Mack,” Tompkins said. “We never had a convincing lead because they kept it close, but it was a very, very quality win against a very good team.”

Tompkins said that the Chiefs employ different types of a full-court press offense on teams, and said his team was prepared for it.

“They throw three kinds of full-court pressure on you,” he said. “They’ll do a 1-2-2 ball press, try to dictate tempo and try to take you out of the transition game. They will full-out front deny, jump and try to create turnovers. They’ll also do what they did which is pick up the basketball.”

Tompkins also said that the team showed versatility in its win.

“We showed some of our versatility,” he said. “Bryce was bringing it up in the second half. Flexibility and versatility have been huge for us so far.”

Dee-Mack made good on its loss to the Falcons by upsetting El Paso-Gridley 48-40 on Saturday afternoon in the tournament’s third-place game.

The Chiefs will face Eureka on Tuesday night at home in Mackinaw before they welcome GCMS to their home court on Friday night. The Falcons do not have a game Tuesday night and will have a six-day layoff before Friday night’s tilt on the road.