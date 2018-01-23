CRESCENT CITY -- The St. John's Lutheran School seventh-grade boys basketball team will play in the IESA Class 1A Crescent City Regional championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The second-seeded Eagles defeated seventh-seeded Cissna Park 45-10 in the quarterfinals on Saturday and advanced past the semifinals with a 36-32 victory on Monday over sixth-seeded Potomac.
St. John's will face top-seeded Rossville-Alvin in the title game.
IESA CLASS 1A
CRESCENT CITY REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 20
Game 1 -- Crescent City 35, Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 14
Game 2 -- Buckley St. John's 45, Cissna Park 10
Game 3 -- Potomac 34, Donovan 28
MONDAY, Jan. 22
Game 4 -- Rossville-Alvin 27, Crescent City 26
Game 5 -- St. John's 36, Potomac 32
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 24
Game 6 -- No. 1 Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 2 St. John's, 6 p.m.
