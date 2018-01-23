CRESCENT CITY -- The St. John's Lutheran School seventh-grade boys basketball team will play in the IESA Class 1A Crescent City Regional championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The second-seeded Eagles defeated seventh-seeded Cissna Park 45-10 in the quarterfinals on Saturday and advanced past the semifinals with a 36-32 victory on Monday over sixth-seeded Potomac.

St. John's will face top-seeded Rossville-Alvin in the title game.