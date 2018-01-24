Pairings released for SVC boys basketball tournament

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Watseka

TUESDAY, Jan. 30

At Glenn Raymond Junior High School

Game 1 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. No. 8 Dwight, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 4 PBL vs. No. 5 South Newton, 7:30 p.m.

At Watseka High School

Game 3 -- No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Clifton Central, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 3 Momence vs. No. 6 Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Feb. 2

At Glenn Raymond Junior High School

Game 5 -- Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6 -- Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

At Watseka High School

Game 7 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

At Watseka High School

Game 9 -- Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.

Game 10 -- Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 -- Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.

Game 12 -- Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.