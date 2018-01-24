Pairings released for SVC boys basketball tournament

SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Watseka
TUESDAY, Jan. 30
At Glenn Raymond Junior High School
Game 1 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. No. 8 Dwight, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 4 PBL vs. No. 5 South Newton, 7:30 p.m.
At Watseka High School
Game 3 -- No. 2 Watseka vs. No. 7 Clifton Central, 6 p.m.
Game 4 -- No. 3 Momence vs. No. 6 Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 2
At Glenn Raymond Junior High School
Game 5 -- Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6 -- Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
At Watseka High School
Game 7 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 8 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 3
At Watseka High School
Game 9 -- Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 3 p.m.
Game 10 -- Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11 -- Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m.
Game 12 -- Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.