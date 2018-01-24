CRESCENT CITY -- The St. John's Lutheran School seventh-grade boys basketball team's season came to an end with a 31-25 loss to Rossville-Alvin in the IESA Class 1A Crescent City Regional championship game on Wednesday.

After ending the first quarter with a 10-0 deficit, St. John's (11-10) started the second half on a 7-0 run as Ben Schmidt made a layup to put the Eagles on the board with 5:24 left in the second quarter.

Schmidt then received an assist from Gavin Spitz on a layup that made the score 10-4 before another basket by Spitz cut St. John's deficit to 10-6. A free throw by Schmidt then cut the Eagles' deficit to 10-7 with 3:15 left in the second quarter.

After Rossville-Alvin extended its lead to 17-7, Spitz converted on a three-point play with 37.2 seconds left in the second quarter to cut St. John's deficit to 17-10. The Bobcats went into halftime leading 19-10.

Andrew Martinez started the third-quarter scoring with a jump shot to make the score 19-12. After Rossville-Alvin scored four straight points, three baskets by Spitz, one on a layup via an assist from Schmidt, cut the Eagles' deficit to 23-18 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

St. John's ended the third quarter trailing 25-19 after Spitz made a free throw with 6.4 seconds remaining in the quarter.

A layup by Schmidt cut an eight-point Eagles' deficit to 27-21 before two free throws by Cory Uden made the score 29-23 with 3:02 remaining in the game.

A basket by Gabriel Bohlmann cut St. John's deficit back to six again at 31-25, but both teams would then be held scoreless for the final two minutes of the game.

Spitz finished the game leading the Eagles in scoring with 12 points while Schmidt had seven points and Uden, Bohlmann and Martinez each had two points.

For Rossville-Alvin (9-4), which will face Lexington in the Saunemin Sectional at 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Murphy McCool led in scoring with 11 points.

Rossville-Alvin 31, St. John's 25

STJ 0 10 9 6 -- 25

R-A 10 9 6 6 -- 31

St. John's (11-10)

Tristan Rascher 0-0-0, Cory Uden 0-2-2, Gabriel Bohlmann 1-0-2, Gavin Spitz 5-2-12, Andrew Martinez 1-0-2, Ben Schmidt 3-1-7, Aden Grohler 0-0-0. Totals 10-5-25.

Rossville-Alvin (9-4)

Joe Edwards 3-0-6, Owen Johnson 0-0-0, Hayden Rice 2-0-5, Murphy McCool 5-1-11, Tom Finazzi 3-3-9. Totals 13-4-31.

3-pointers -- Rossville-Alvin (Rice).