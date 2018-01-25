PBL seventh-grade boys basketball season ends in regional semifinals

ONARGA — In the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A Onarga Regional on Saturday, Jan. 20, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 38-33 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The two teams were tied 30-30 with 1:48 remaining in regulation before PBL ended the game on an 8-3 run. Jeremiah Ager led PBL in points with 17 points while Kendall Swanson and A iden Johnson each had eight points, Kayden Snelling had four points and Ty Graham added one point.

The semifinals were moved to Gilman due to a power outage on Monday, Jan. 22. The fourth-seeded Panthers were set to host top-seeded Iroquois West.

The Raiders defeated PBL 35-17.

PBL led 8-3 to start the game, but Iroquois West hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 8-8 as the quarter came to an end.

In the second quarter, PBL scored only two points while allowing the Raiders to score eight.

“ I thought defensively, between the first and second quarters, we were doing a good job, but give Iroquois West credit — they knocked down some 3-pointers and took advantage of when we were late closing out and were able to convert. Holding them to 16 points in the first half, I thought, was good being that they were the No. 1 seed, and it was their home floor. The problem we had was our inability to score. We just stopped attacking the rim and going baseline,” PBL seventh-grade coach Jeff Sinn said.

“ At halftime, we talked about what we needed to do offensively to get back into the game. We really stressed to attack the baseline and look to kick to our big ducking to the basket from the free-throw line. I thought we handled their press well during the first half, but the biggest message was score — put the ball in the hole.”

In the third quarter, PBL scored only two points while giving up 14 points to Iroquois West.

“ The second half of the game was just frustrating to watch and coach. We had so many momentum killers in that third quarter to overcome as a team. We were able to execute and drive the ball baseline and kick to our big, but it was just one of those nights where we could not covert in front of the rim. I think if we make those kinds of baskets, that would have changed the game because those kinds of baskets give you confidence, and when you miss consecutive chances, it just deflates you as a team.”

The Panthers ended their season with a record of 11-8.

“ They can say they played winning basketball,” Sinn said. “At the end of the year, it is always bittersweet because you spend a good chunk of time with your team and you know what they are capable of, and when they don't perform at that level, it just makes you want to go back to the gym and fix it, but you can't. This was a hard group of good kids who absolutely improved over the year from last. They have a lot to look forward to and hopefully, they can continue to improve and compete on the basketball floor.”

MONDAY, Jan. 22

Iroquois West 35, PBL 17

PBL 8 2 2 5 — 17

IW 8 8 14 5 — 35

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Chase Ratcliff 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 3-4-11, Jeremiah Ager 0-1-1, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Keaton Garren 0-0-0-, Kayden Snelling 1-0-2, Johnathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 1-1-3. Totals 5-6-17.

3-pointers — PBL (A. Johnson).

SATURDAY, Jan. 20

PBL 38, GCMS 33

GCMS 13 6 7 7 — 33

PBL 6 10 8 14 — 38

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Ty Graham 0-1-1, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 3-1-8, Jeremiah Ager 6-5-17, Kayden Snelling 1-2-4, Kendall Swanson 3-2-8. Totals 13-11-38.