High school boys basketball: Dee-Mack 58, GCMS 44

More coverage to come ...

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, GCMS 44

GCMS 4 10 17 13 -- 44

DCM 15 10 14 19 -- 58

GCMS (18-3, 7-1)

Lane Short 2, Ben Freehill 5, Mitch McNutt 16, Connor Birky 7, Caleb Bleich 2, Chris Hood 3, Ryland Holt 2, Bryce Barnes 7.

Dee-Mack (18-4, 5-2)