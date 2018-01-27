High school boys basketball: Dee-Mack 58, GCMS 44

More coverage to come ...
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, GCMS 44
GCMS 4 10 17 13 -- 44
DCM 15 10 14 19 -- 58
GCMS (18-3, 7-1)
Lane Short 2, Ben Freehill 5, Mitch McNutt 16, Connor Birky 7, Caleb Bleich 2, Chris Hood 3, Ryland Holt 2, Bryce Barnes 7.
Dee-Mack (18-4, 5-2)
Carnicle 4, Neal Scheuermann 19, Scott 1, Slack 9, Dawson Jones 14, Levi Scheuermann 11.
