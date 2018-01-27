PBL boys basketball defeats Iroquois West 47-41

GILMAN -- Four days before starting play in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team faced Iroquois West in a regular-season game on Friday.

Although PBL won 47-41 -- a win that lifted the Panthers to .500 overall at 9-9 and to a 4-1 record in the SVC -- head coach Adam Schonauer said he would have liked a better performance against Iroquois West, which fell to 4-15 overall and stayed winless in the SVC with a record of 0-5 with the loss.

“I guess it feels better than a loss, but that wasn't very good basketball," Schonauer said. "We've got a lot of work to do on a lot of things."

The Panthers went into the fourth quarter of Friday's game leading 37-27, and extended the lead to 40-27 via a 3-pointer by Austin Sanders with 5:58 remaining in the game.

The Raiders, however, went on a 6-0 run from there as Michael Hartke made two free throws with 5:37 left in the game before Max Grant made a basket and two free throws with 4:21 remaining.

Tyler Pichon made a driving layup with 4:03 remaining to extend PBL's lead to 42-33 before Iroquois West went on another 6-0 spurt.

After Pichon's layup, Ryan Brenner scored a basket on the Raiders' ensuing possession. Pichon missed a layup before Austin Saathoff made a free throw with 3:32 remaining to cut his team's deficit to 42-36.

From there, the two teams would be held scoreless for the next minute and 24 seconds, a sequence that included a traveling violation by Saathoff with 3:10 left in the game. With 2:08 remaining, Hartke made two free throws to cut IW's deficit to 42-38.

After Austin Gooden missed a field-goal attempt in the paint with 1:56 left in the game, Grant tallied a foul shot 18 seconds later to cut the Raiders' deficit to 42-39.

"Unfortunately, right now, when the ball doesn't go into the basket, it affects other parts of our game," Schonauer said. "We've got to grow up a little and be able to handle those situations and figure out how to play the game, even when the ball doesn't go in the basket for us.”

Pichon scored on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 44-39. After Saathoff missed a 3-point shot attempt on IW's ensuing possession, Drake Schrodt made two free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining to extend the Panthers' advantage to 46-39.

The PBL defense then drew an offensive foul on Zach Gerling with 12.7 seconds left before Mason Ecker tallied a free throw with 7.1 seconds remaining to extend the Panthers' lead to 47-39. Max Grant made a layup with 1.5 seconds left to conclude the scoring at 47-41.

***

Hartke scored the game's first basket, but the Raiders were called for an over-and-back violation with 6:32 left in the first quarter. Gooden then made a basket to tie the game at 2-2.

Grant tallied a basket to give IW a 4-2 lead before Gooden made a free throw with 5:03 left in the first quarter and Dalton Busboom made a basket via offensive-rebound putback to give PBL a 5-4 lead.

After Hartke made a free throw with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter to tie the game at 5-5, Pichon scored on a driving layup to give the Panthers a 7-5 lead. The advantage was extended to 10-5 as Gooden made a 3-pointer.

Two free throws by Saathoff with 3:12 left in the first quarter and a basket by Hartke cut IW's deficit to 10-9 before PBL ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run via baskets by Schrodt and Gooden.

A double-dribble violation resulted in a turnover for the Raiders six seconds into the second quarter, but Saathoff made a basket to cut IW's deficit to 14-11.

Busboom was called for an offensive foul, his third personal foul, with 6:55 left in the second quarter. Austin Sanders then recorded a steal for PBL's defense on IW's ensuing possession, but missed a 3-point shot attempt on the offensive end.

With about six minutes left in the quarter, Gooden scored on a driving layup to extend PBL's lead to 16-11. The score would remain at 16-11 with 5:24 left in the secons quarter as Gooden missed two free throws, but Gooden made a two-point basket to extend his team's advantage to 18-11.

After Hartke made a basket, a defensive steal led to a driving layup in transition by Schrodt that made the score 20-13. Kyle Poll then scored on a fastbreak layup to extned PBL's lead to 22-13.

“We were able to turn them over, fortunately. When they did get shots, they were able to convert," Schonauer said. "When they got to the free-throw line, they were able to knock down free throws. It was a much cleaner game on their end offensively.

"We were just able to turn them over enough to where they couldn't get enough shot attempt at the basket, but there were a lot of breakdowns defensively, still, and a lot of reaching in and hopping around. We just have to get more consistent at the little things to win basketball games.”

Saathoff made two free throws wiht 1:37 left in the first half before a basket by Schrodt made the score 24-15. Gooden then converted on a three-point play with 1:13 remaining in the half to extend the Panthers' advantage to 27-15.

The Raiders ended the first half on a 3-0 run as Saathoff made a free throw and Hartke added a basket.

***

A basket by Gooden and a free throw by Pichon extended PBL's lead to 30-18 before Grant and Busboom exchanged baskets to make the score 32-20.

Saathoff made a 3-pointer to cut IW's deficit to 32-23. Pichon made a free throw with 2:30 left in the third quarter and added a basket to extend PBL's lead to 35-23.

Hartke made a basket with 2:07 left in the third quarter. Thirty-five seconds later, Ben Jarboe picked up his fourth foul -- Busboom had four fouls at that point as well.

Regardless, Colton Coy scored a basket via an assist from Jake Rich to make the score 37-25. Hartke then made a basket to cut IW's deficit to 37-27 as the third quarter came to an end.

Coy finished the game with two points. Gooden led PBL in scoring with 17 points -- 15 of which were scored in the first half -- while Pichon also scored in double figures with 10 points, including eight in the second half.

Schrodt added eight points while Busboom had four points, Sanders had three points, Poll had two points and Ecker contributed one point.

For the Raiders, Hartke led with 17 points while Grant and Saathoff each had 11 points.

***

As the fourth seed of the SVC Tournament, the Panthers will face fifth-seeded South Newton in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Raymond Junior High School in Watseka.

The winner faces either top-seeded Cissna Park or No. 8 seed Dwight in the semifinals at 6 p.m. next Friday at Watseka High School. The title game is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

“I'm excited for it. I think we're right in the mix," Schonauer said. "With the way we are, I think anybody can knock us out on any given night, or we can knock people off on any given night. We've just got to come motivated and excited to play, play with some joy and enthusiasm and be more aggressive.

"If we do that, we'll be fine going into the next week, but if we play like we did tonight, we might lose two games, and that will be a bad taste in our mouth.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 44-10 Friday over Iroquois West.

The Panthers outscored Iroquois West 34-2 through the final three quarters to extend a 10-8 first-quarter lead.

Trey VanWinkle and Sam Penicook each hit a 3-pointer for PBL in the first quarter while Alex Rueck and Colton Coy each added a two-point basket.

Coy then scored five points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer, while Gunner Belt and Jarred Gronsky added two points as the Panthers went into halftime leading 19-8.

In the third quarter, Rueck and Gronsky had five points while VanWinkle added four points, Penicook had two points and Coy contributed a free throw as PBL extended its lead to 36-10.

Gronsky scored five points in the final quarter while Matt Miller had two points and Gavin Coplea added a free throw.

Gronsky finished the game as the leading scorer with 12 points. Coy added eight points while VanWinkle and Rueck each had seven points, Penicook had five points, Belt and Miller each had two points and Coplea had one point.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 47, Iroquois West 41

PBL 14 13 10 10 -- 47

IW 9 9 9 14 -- 41

PBL (9-9, 4-1)

Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 3-2-8, Mason Ecker 0-1-1, Tyler Pichon 4-2-10, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 7-2-17, Kyle Poll 1-0-2, Austin Sanders 1-0-3, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-0-4, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 19-7-47.

Iroquois West (4-15, 0-5)

Nathan St. Peter 0-0-0, Devin Gray 0-0-0, Max Grant 4-3-11, Cole Stone 0-0-0, Jack McMillan 0-0-0, Austin Saathoff 2-6-11, Zach Gerling 0-0-0, Ryan Brenner 1-0-2, Michael Hartke 6-5-17. Totals 13-14-41.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Gooden, Sanders).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 44, Iroquois West 10

PBL 10 9 17 8 -- 44

IW 8 0 2 0 -- 10

PBL

Gunner Bent 1-0-2, Gavin Coplea 0-1-1, Jarred Gronsky 5-0-12, Sam Penicook 2-0-5, Trey VanWinkle 3-0-7, Matt Miller 1-0-2, Alex Rueck 3-1-7, Colton Coy 3-1-8. Totals 18-3-44.

Iroquois West

Kimmel 0-0-0, Salazar 0-0-0, Tilstra 0-0-0, Frank 0-0-0, Pheifer 0-0-0, Gerling 0-0-0, Pankey 0-0-0, McMillan 2-0-6, Maisonnueve 0-0-0, Pree 0-0-0, Evans 1-0-2, Rice 1-0-2. Totals 4-0-10.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 2 (McMillan 2). PBL 5 (Gronsky 2, Penicook, VanWinkle, Coy).