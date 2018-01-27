PBL eighth-grade boys basketball advances to regional semifinals

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-12 over Hoopeston Area in the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A Watseka Glenn Raymond Regional.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, meanwhile, lost 35-27 to Iroquois West.
The second-seeded PBL Panthers will face No. 3-seeded Clifton J.L. Nash in the semifinals at 6:15 Monday.
IESA Class 3A
WATSEKA GLENN RAYMOND REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 27
Game 1 -- Iroquois West 35, GCMS 27
Game 2 -- PBL 38, Hoopeston Area 12
Game 3 -- Clifton J.L. Nash 32, Pontiac 21
MONDAY, Jan. 29
Game 4 -- No. 1 Watseka Glenn Raymond vs. No. 4 Iroquois West, 5 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 2 PBL vs. No. 3 Clifton J.L. Nash, 6:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 1
Championship game -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m.
