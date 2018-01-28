Lester Sander -- The 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate was the top overall finisher at the Miracle Match 5K in Waco, Texas, with a time of 17:34 on Saturday.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 16th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:01.27 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Saginaw Valley State Jet's Pizza Inviational on Saturday.

Sydney Porter -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished third in the 800-meter run indoor pentathlon with a time of 2:53.99, third in the high jump indoor pentathlon with a leap of 4-4 3/4, third in the long jump indoor pentathlon with a leap of 14-7 and fourth in the shot put indoor pentathlon with a throw of 24-3 1/2 en route to finishing the pentathlon with a third-place score of 2,076 for Greenville College at the Principia College Relays on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first with a time of 15:23.42 for Augustana College at the Leonard "Squig" Converse Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The 2014 PBL graduate finished fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.61 seconds in the finals, after finishing third in the preliminaries with a time of 8.65 seconds, for Monmouth College at the Leonard "Squig" Converse Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday. Gentzler also finished 20th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.96 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished ninth in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 1/2 for Monmouth College at the Leonard "Squig" Converse Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday.

Tyler Rubarts -- As of Saturday, the 2014 PBL graduate had nine kills and two blocks for Augustana College's men's volleyball team.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball standout had four points, two rebounds and one assist for Indiana Wesleyan in a 93-49 win Saturday over Bethel.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout had a leap of 1.9 meters in the high jump for Indiana State in the Mark Messersmith Invitational at the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had 16 points for Illinois Central College in a 104-36 win Saturday over Kishwaukee.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 17-3 as of Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-8 as of Saturday. The Big Blue finished ninth in the Pete Willson Wheaton Invitational on Saturday.