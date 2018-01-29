GCMS boys basketball drops HOIC game at Dee-Mack

By Ross Brown

MACKINAW -- A slow start and poor shooting doomed the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys’ basketball team on Friday night, resulting in the Falcons dropping a 58-44 contest at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Neal Scheuermann led Dee-Mack with 19 points, while his brother Levi Scheuermann had 11. Dawson Jones had 14 points for the Chiefs, which improved to 18-4, 5-2 in the Heart of Illinois Conference. Caden Slack (9), John Carnicle (4) and Sam Scott (1) also tallied points for the victors.

GCMS was led by Mitch McNutt, who had 16 points in defeat and was the only player in double figures. Connor Birky and Bryce Barnes were next in the book with seven points each. Ben Freehill had five points, while Chris Hood had three points and Ryland Holt and Lane Short each had two points. The Falcons dropped to 18-3 overall and 7-1 in league play (tournament games are not counted toward the regular-season conference record).

After getting on the board first, the Falcons were outscored 15-4 in the first quarter and never held a lead in the game. Head coach Ryan Tompkins said that the team came back in the second half, but was unable to get out on top.

“We clawed ourselves to within three points at one point in the third quarter, but had two offensive fouls and resulting free throws which took the momentum away at the end of the third to get it back up to nine,” he said. “We had some tough moments, and too many difficult spots where we had a hard time on both ends of the floor.”

The game was the second contest between the Falcons and Chiefs this month, who played each other the week before in the conference tournament semifinals at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. GCMS won that game 42-33.

Tompkins said that momentum likely breathed life into Dee-Mack, leading to the breakaway start.

“Dee-Mack came out and guarded very well like we knew they would, and we did not have a good night,” he said. “They swarmed that outside. They threw a couple different defenses at us. They were changing possessions and really trying to take away the low block. We had some opportunities to get it in there but we didn’t.”

Prior to last week’s game, the team was led in scoring by Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes, who each averaged around 20 points a game for the squad. But that effort was nowhere to be found on Friday, with Holt making one of the only shots he attempted on the night.

“In certain games you need guys to step up, and tonight we didn’t,” Tompkins said.

Tompkins pointed to his team’s offensive struggles, putting emphasis on that area of the game.

“We have to get some better continuity moving on the offensive end,” he said. “It’s more of a ‘getting ourselves ready to play’ mindset, understanding the situation we’re in, understanding what we want to do. That starts with us and making sure we communicate clearly what our expectations are and getting ourselves ready to play.

“You have to learn from losses and you have to learn from adversity.”

The Falcons were 6 for 6 at the free throw line, but have been on the losing end in the number of free throws attempted in the past two games -- all losses.

“I think our last two games it’s 50-13 in terms of free throws attempted,” Tompkins said. “(We’ve) got to get to the free-throw line more and got to find ways to do that. Those are things that we do so well, but we have to find a way to do that consistently because that’s one way to go through a team’s bench and get some rotations.”

GCMS is back on the road this week against perennial powers Fieldcrest and Ridgeview. The Knights upset the conference champion on Friday night on its home court, 56-48, in a game where Derek May led the team with 30 points.

Though the week would appear to be tough on paper, Tompkins said that his squad has always had the same conference schedule since joining the HOIC in 2006.

“That’s been the deal ever since the conference started 11 years ago,” he said. “Every year we’re either hosting both Fieldcrest and Ridgeview or going to both on the road. Those are two teams who’ve been at the top of the conference over the span of the league. Fieldcrest is coming off their biggest win of the season.”

Overall, Tompkins alluded to the fact that his team needs to start games well and finish strong.

“When you have a rough start, it takes a lot of energy to get back up, and when you can’t get over the hump, you can run out of energy pretty fast,” he said. “We will get better from this. We have to.”