PBL eighth-grade boys basketball ends season with loss in regional semifinals

No. 2-seeded PBL lost 18-15 to No. 3-seeded Clifton J.L. Nash in the regional semifinals on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Tri-Point won 34-29 over Flanagan in the Saunemin Regional quarterfinals. The Raiders will face top-seeded Pontiac St. Mary's in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

IESA Class 3A

WATSEKA GLENN RAYMOND REGIONAL

SATURDAY, Jan. 27

Game 1 -- Iroquois West 35, GCMS 27

Game 2 -- PBL 38, Hoopeston Area 12

Game 3 -- Clifton J.L. Nash 32, Pontiac 21

MONDAY, Jan. 29

Game 4 -- Iroquois West 30, Watseka Glenn Raymond 19

Game 5 -- Clifton J.L. Nash 18, PBL 15

THURSDAY, Feb. 1

Championship game -- No. 4 Iroquois West vs. No. 3 Nash, 5:30 p.m.

IESA Class 1A

SAUNEMIN REGIONAL

MONDAY, Jan. 29

Game 1 -- Tri-Point 34, Flanagan 29

Game 2 -- Lexington 33, Odell 8

Game 3 -- Cornell 47, Saunemin 40

TUESDAY, Jan. 30

Game 4 -- No. 1 Pontiac St. Mary's vs. No. 4 Tri-Point, 6 p.m.

Game 5 -- No. 2 Lexington vs. No. 3 Cornell, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, Feb. 1

Championship game -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.