PBL eighth-grade boys basketball ends season with loss in regional semifinals

No. 2-seeded PBL lost 18-15 to No. 3-seeded Clifton J.L. Nash in the regional semifinals on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Tri-Point won 34-29 over Flanagan in the Saunemin Regional quarterfinals. The Raiders will face top-seeded Pontiac St. Mary's in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
IESA Class 3A
WATSEKA GLENN RAYMOND REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 27
Game 1 -- Iroquois West 35, GCMS 27
Game 2 -- PBL 38, Hoopeston Area 12
Game 3 -- Clifton J.L. Nash 32, Pontiac 21
MONDAY, Jan. 29
Game 4 -- Iroquois West 30, Watseka Glenn Raymond 19
Game 5 -- Clifton J.L. Nash 18, PBL 15
THURSDAY, Feb. 1
Championship game -- No. 4 Iroquois West vs. No. 3 Nash, 5:30 p.m.
IESA Class 1A
SAUNEMIN REGIONAL
MONDAY, Jan. 29
Game 1 -- Tri-Point 34, Flanagan 29
Game 2 -- Lexington 33, Odell 8
Game 3 -- Cornell 47, Saunemin 40
TUESDAY, Jan. 30
Game 4 -- No. 1 Pontiac St. Mary's vs. No. 4 Tri-Point, 6 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 2 Lexington vs. No. 3 Cornell, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 1
Championship game -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.