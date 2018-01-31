GCMS boys basketball wins 56-41 over Fieldcrest

More coverage to come ...

GCMS 56, Fieldcrest 41

GCMS 13 8 13 22 -- 56

FLD 12 7 9 13 -- 41

GCMS (19-3, 8-1)

Ben Freehill 3, Mitch McNutt 9, Connor Birky 12, Caleb Bleich 2, Ryland Holt 12, Bryce Barnes 18.

Fieldcrest

Carls 9, Cusac-McKay 16, Naas 2, May 8, Grandy 6.