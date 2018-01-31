Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Basketball

GCMS boys basketball wins 56-41 over Fieldcrest

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 3:05am | The Ford County Record
More coverage to come ...
 
GCMS 56, Fieldcrest 41
GCMS 13   8   13   22    -- 56
FLD 12   7    9    13    -- 41
GCMS (19-3, 8-1)
Ben Freehill 3, Mitch McNutt 9, Connor Birky 12, Caleb Bleich 2, Ryland Holt 12, Bryce Barnes 18.
Fieldcrest 
Carls 9, Cusac-McKay 16, Naas 2, May 8, Grandy 6.  

