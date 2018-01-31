PBL boys basketball starts SVC Tournament with 45-40 win over South Newton

PBL’s Drake Schrodt (5) goes up for a shot attempt during Tuesday’s Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against South Newton.

WATSEKA -- Among the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team's nine losses this season are four defeats to state-ranked team.

Monticello, the No. 7-ranked team in Class 2A, beat PBL twice while the Panthers also lost to No. 8-ranked Bloomington Central Catholic and 10th-ranked St. Joseph-Ogden. The Panthers also lost twice to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which was ranked No. 7 in 2A on Jan. 23.

As the fourth seed in the Sangamon Valley Conference, PBL will have a chance to face another state-ranked team in Cissna Park, which is ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and improved to a record of 17-5 with a 59-26 win in the quarterfinals over Dwight.

The Panthers will meet the top-ranked Timberwolves in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday after Tuesday's 45-40 win in the quarterfinals over South Newton

“I'm excited. I'm sure our kids are excited," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said Tuesday. "We played some really good competition this year, and it hasn't fared well for us, but we've grown up some more. I hope our kids are excited about the challenge and the opportunity they have.

"It's going to be a war, and if we don't come ready to play, they're good enough to put a licking on us, but I'm really going to look forward to seeing if our kids can come out and compete and, maybe, pull out a win against a really good basketball team.”

Among the lessons learned in the quarterfinals was how to finish games.

The Panthers (10-9) went into the fourth quarter tied at 33-33 before outscoring South Newton 12-7 in the final quarter.

Austin Sanders scored on a driving layup with 7:06 left in the game to give PBL a 35-33 lead. A steal by Drake Schrodt then led to a layup by Tyler Pichon that extended the Panthers' lead to 37-33.

“We were able to get some points off turnovers. I thought the big thing was that we were able to get some turnovers off some hustle plays that took away touches from (Jay) Hammel and took some possessions away from them," Schonauer said.

"Anytime you take possessions away, it's huge, especially down the stretch. Under two minutes, it's nip and tuck. If you don't even allow a team to get a shot off, you're doing things right on the defensive end.”

Carson Anderson made two free throws with 6:15 left in the game before Hammel -- who finished with a game-high 18 points -- tied the game with two foul shots with 5:06 remaining.

After Schrodt scored to give PBL a 39-37 lead, Pichon stole the ball and raced toward a fastbreak layup to extend PBL's lead to 41-37.

Seventeen seconds later, Hammel was called for an offensive foul, leading to another South Newton turnover.

"Hammel is such a load down low, and they do a good job if you don't pressure them and let him get touches, and so to be able to take possessions away takes away touches from him and limits their scoring opportunities," Schonauer said.

"If you can score points off those turnovers, those are big buckets. The first time we played against them, we were able to turn them over and take some possessions from them."

Hammel made two free throws with 2:07 left in the game to cut South Newton's deficit to 41-39, but Schrodt scored on a floating shot in the lane with 1:01 remaining to extend PBL's lead to two scores again at 43-39.

South Newton turned the ball over again as Austin Gooden dove to the floor for a loose ball, resulting in a jump ball with 26.2 seconds left in the game.

With 10.9 seconds remaining, a Hammel free throw made the score 43-40, but Dalton Busboom sealed the game for the Panthers with two foul shots with 5.9 seconds left in the game.

“Drake making that layup down there and Busboom making those free throws was big," Schonauer said. "The sophomores were stepping up and making big plays down the stretch. We were a little bit shaky there for the last couple of minutes with some tough passes and some tough shots that we took, but we were able to get it together and finish the game with some stops on the defensive end and finished the game.”

Hammel started the game's scoring with a field goal, but with 5:04 left in the first quarter, pressure defense by Schrodt and Pichon led to a backcourt violation by the Rebels.

On PBL's ensuring possession, Gooden scored a basket to tie the game at 2-2.

Kendall Arseneau made a basket to give South Newton a 4-2 lead before Schrodt drained a 3-pointer with 3:04 left in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 5-4 lead.

Leads changed twice more via baskets by Anderson and Busboom before a bucket by Gooden extended PBL's advantage to 9-6. Arseneau then made a basket before Hammel tied the game with a free throw with 10.2 seconds left in the first quarter.

A 3-pointer by Sanders gave PBL a 12-9 lead early in the second quarter before two baskets by Hammel gave South Newton the advantage at 13-12.

Pichon drained a trey with about five minutes left in the second quarter before Trey VanWinkle stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to extend PBL's lead to 17-13.

A basket by Anderson cut the Rebels' deficit to 17-15 before Gooden made a 3-point shot to make the score 20-15 and Schrodt added a two-point basket with 1:19 left in the second quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 22-15.

After Anderson made a basket, however, Hammel tipped in a miss by Anderson at the buzzer to cut the Rebels' deficit to 22-19 by halftime.

Hammel scored a basket before Anderson stole the ball and converted on a three-point play via a fastbreak layup to give South Newton a 24-22 with 6:38 left in the third quarter. After Pichon made a basket to tie the game, Mason Ecker drained a 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the third quarter to give PBL the lead back at 27-24.

South Newton regained the lead, however, via baskets by Hammel and Arseneau. Two free throws by Anderson extended the lead to 30-27 with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

With a 3-pointer by Sanders -- who finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 11 points -- the Panthers tied the game at 30-30 with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Brody Derflinger scored on a driving layup to give the Rebels the lead back at 32-30 before Sanders drained another trey to give PBL a 33-32 lead. However, Sanders was immediately called for a technical foul with 10.4 seconds left in the third quarter.

Anderson made a free throw to tie the game at 33-33 as the third quarter came to an end.

“I'm not sure exactly what was said or what happened," Schonauer said. "All I know is he was really excited and enthusiastic after making a big shot in a tight game. This is a game of emotions. Maybe you sometimes toe that line a little bit, but one thing we've been preaching to these guys all year is you've got to enjoy this.

"You've got to play with emotion, enthusiasm and passion if you want to be successful. From that standpoint, I was glad to see him get so enthusiastic because that just brings energy to the other guys.”

Along with Sanders, six other PBL players got into the scoring column as Schrodt and Pichon each had nine points, Gooden had seven points, Busboom had four points, Ecker had three points and VanWinkle had two points.

PBL 45, South Newton 40

SN 9 10 14 7 -- 40

PBL 9 13 11 12 -- 45

South Newton

Nick Babcock 0-0-0, Kendall Arseneau 3-0-6, Marcum Sanders 0-0-0, Brody Derflinger 1-0-2, Carson Anderson 4-6-14, Tyler Bartell 0-0-0, Jay Hammel 6-6-18. Totals 14-13-40.

PBL (10-9)

Trey VanWinkle 1-0-2, Drake Schrodt 4-0-9, Mason Ecker 1-0-3, Tyler Pichon 4-0-9, Colton Coy 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 3-0-7, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Austin Sanders 4-0-11, Dalton Busboom 1-2-4, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 18-2-45.

3-pointers -- PBL 7 (Sanders 3, Schrodt, Ecker, Pichon, Gooden).