Season ends for PBL, Tri-Point eighth-grade boys basketball teams in regional semifinals

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-14 on Saturday, Jan. 27, over Hoopeston Area in the IESA Class 3A Watseka Regional.

Mason Bruns led the Panthers with 15 points while Cory Degarmo had six points, Brandon Knight and Keagan Busboom each had five points, Garrett Sanders had three points and Charlie Pound and Jacob Gronsky each had two points.

On Monday, Jan. 29, PBL lost 18-15 to Clifton J.L. Nash.

Sanders led PBL in scoring with six points while Cory Degarmo had four points, Brandon Knight had three points and Keagan Busboom had two points.

The Panthers were held scoreless in the fourth quarter while Nash scored five points to erase a 15-13 deficit.

Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Tri-Point lost 55-35 to Pontiac St. Mary's in the Saunemin Regional semifinals on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

SATURDAY, Jan. 27

PBL 38, Hoopeston Area 14

HA 5 0 7 2 -- 14

PBL 16 12 6 4 -- 38

Hoopeston Area

Ben Brown 3-0-8, Derek Drayer 1-0-2, Kamerin Cade 1-0-2, Nick Hofer 1-0-2. Totals 6-0-14.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 2-0-5, Cory Degarmo 3-0-6, Charlie Pound 1-0-2, Mason Bruns 7-0-15, Brandon Knight 1-3-5, Jacob Gronsky 1-0-2, Garrett Sanders 1-0-3. Totals 16-3-38.

3-pointers -- Hoopeston Area 2 (Brown 2). PBL 3 (Sanders, Busboom, Bruns).

MONDAY, Jan. 29

Clifton J.L. Nash 18, PBL 15

NASH 8 2 3 5 -- 18

PBL 6 6 3 0 -- 15

Nash

Carson Turner 1-0-2, Grant Griber 0-2-2, Michael Hess 0-1-1, N. Clevenger 2-1-5, Ryan Kohler 2-0-4, Alberts 1-0-2. Totals 7-4-18.

PBL

Keagan Busboom 1-0-2, Cory Degarmo 2-0-4, Brandon Knight 1-1-3, Garrett Sanders 3-0-6. Totals 7-1-15.