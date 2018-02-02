PBL boys basketball loses 58-51 to Cissna Park in SVC Tournament semifinals

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team lost 58-51 to Cissna Park in the semifinals of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament on Friday.

Cissna Park (18-5) led 16-6 after the first quarter as Brian Fehr led the way with three 3-pointers while Christian Stadeli added six points. Tyler Pichon had four points for PBL during the quarter while Drake Schrodt added a two-point basket.

The Panthers (10-10) trailed 34-20 at halftime while Christian Stadeli and Tanner Benoit led the Timberwolves with six second-quarter points. Mason Ecker had five second-quarter points for PBL while Schrodt drained a 3-pointer, Trey VanWinkle made two free throws and Austin Gooden and Dalton Busboom each added a foul shot.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Cissna Park 13-8 as Gooden and Ecker each had four points, Schrodt had three points and Busboom had two points.

The Panthers outscored Cissna Park 18-16 as Gooden had five points, Ecker had four points, Busboom had three points and Schrodt, Colton Coy and Pichon each had two points.

Ecker finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 13 points while Schrodt and Gooden each scored in double figure with 10 points apiece. Pichon, Busboom and VanWinkle added eight, six and two points, respectively.

For Cissna Park, Christian Stadeli and Benoit were the leading scorers with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

The Panthers will face Watseka in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Cissna Park 58, PBL 51

PBL 6 14 13 18 -- 51

CP 16 18 8 16 -- 58

PBL (10-10)

Trey VanWinkle 0-2-2, Drake Schrodt 4-1-10, Mason Ecker 3-6-13, Tyler Pichon 3-2-8, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 3-3-10, Austin Sanders 0-0-0, Ben Jarboe 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 2-1-6, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 16-15-51.

Cissna Park (18-5)

Conner Lober 3-0-7, Keegan Boyle 0-4-4, Bailey Sluis 0-0-0, Penn Stoller 0-0-0, Brian Fehr 3-0-9, Tanner Benoit 5-2-14, Julian Stadeli 3-1-7, Christian Stadeli 7-3-17, Ryan King 0-0-0. Totals 21-10-58

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Schrodt, Ecker, Gooden, Busboom). Cissna Park 6 (Fehr 3, Benoit 2, Lober).