PBL freshman boys basketball loses to Tri-Valley

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team lost 54-17 Thursday to Tri-Valley.

Hank Harms and Landon Wilson each scored five points for PBL while Jarett Hazelwood tallied three points and Jarrad Debusky and Drew Diesburg each added two points.

Tri-Valley 54, PBL 17

TV 9 23 14 8 -- 54

PBL 4 5 7 1 -- 17

Tri-Valley

Stewart 4-1-10, Manning 3-1-9, Knipp 2-0-4, Bluemer 4-0-8, Norman 6-1-15, Wombles 1-0-2, Crumean 2-0-4, Weichman 1-0-2. Totals 23-3-54.

PBL

Hank Harms 1-2-5, Drew Diesburg 1-0-2, Jarett Hazelwood 1-0-3, Ethan Bouse 0-0-0, Landon Wilson 1-2-5, Paul Cleary 0-0-0, Jarrad Debusky 1-0-2. Totals 5-4-17.

3-pointers -- Tri-Valley 5 (Manning 2, Norman 2, Stewart). PBL 3 (Harms, Hazelwood, Wilson).