PBL freshman boys basketball loses to Tri-Valley

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman boys basketball team lost 54-17 Thursday to Tri-Valley.
Hank Harms and Landon Wilson each scored five points for PBL while Jarett Hazelwood tallied three points and Jarrad Debusky and Drew Diesburg each added two points.
Tri-Valley 54, PBL 17
TV 9 23 14 8 -- 54
PBL 4 5 7 1 -- 17
Tri-Valley
Stewart 4-1-10, Manning 3-1-9, Knipp 2-0-4, Bluemer 4-0-8, Norman 6-1-15, Wombles 1-0-2, Crumean 2-0-4, Weichman 1-0-2. Totals 23-3-54.
PBL
Hank Harms 1-2-5, Drew Diesburg 1-0-2, Jarett Hazelwood 1-0-3, Ethan Bouse 0-0-0, Landon Wilson 1-2-5, Paul Cleary 0-0-0, Jarrad Debusky 1-0-2. Totals 5-4-17.
3-pointers -- Tri-Valley 5 (Manning 2, Norman 2, Stewart). PBL 3 (Harms, Hazelwood, Wilson).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.