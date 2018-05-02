Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley track and field standout finished first in the high jump with a height of 2.01 meters for Indiana State during Saturday's Midwest Classic at Marion, Indiana. Schultz also finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.32 meters.

Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls track and field distance runner finished 26th in the mile run with a time of 6:25.36 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Midwest Classic.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 36th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.15 for Bradley Universtiy at Saturday's Meyo Invitational.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished seventh with a time of 8:40.98 for Augustana College at Saturday's Olivet Nazarene University Invite.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.54, in the 60-meter hurdle finals, after placing second in preliminaries with a time of 8.55 seconds, for Monmouth College at Saturday's Keck Invitational in Bloomington.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.55 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Keck Invitational in Bloomington.

Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 PBL graduate had four kills for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 win Saturday over Greenville.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate was part of the Greenville College's women's track and field team's 4x400 meter relay team that finished fourth with a time of 4:18 at Illinois College on Saturday.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 17-4 as of Monday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-9 as of Monday.