Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley track and field standout finished first in the high jump with a height of 2.01 meters for Indiana State during Saturday's Midwest Classic at Marion, Indiana. Schultz also finished ninth in the long jump with a leap of 6.32 meters.
Shannon Carlson -- The former PBL girls track and field distance runner finished 26th in the mile run with a time of 6:25.36 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Midwest Classic.
Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 36th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.15 for Bradley Universtiy at Saturday's Meyo Invitational.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished seventh with a time of 8:40.98 for Augustana College at Saturday's Olivet Nazarene University Invite.
Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.54, in the 60-meter hurdle finals, after placing second in preliminaries with a time of 8.55 seconds, for Monmouth College at Saturday's Keck Invitational in Bloomington.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.55 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Keck Invitational in Bloomington.
Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 PBL graduate had four kills for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 win Saturday over Greenville.
Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate was part of the Greenville College's women's track and field team's 4x400 meter relay team that finished fourth with a time of 4:18 at Illinois College on Saturday.
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 17-4 as of Monday.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-9 as of Monday.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.