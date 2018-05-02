PBL boys basketball loses 60-42 to Watseka in SVC Tournament's third-place game

WATSEKA — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team lost 60-42 to Watseka on Saturday in the third-place game of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.

Austin Gooden led the PBL with nine points while Tyler Pichon had eight points, Colton Coy had seven points, Mason Ecker had six points, Drake Schrodt and Dalton Busboom each had four points, Austin Sanders had three points and Andrew Swanson added a point.



Watseka 60, PBL 42

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Schrodt 4, Ecker 6, Pichon 8, Coy 7, Gooden 9, Sanders 3, Busboom 4, Swanson 1, Total 42

WATSEKA

Castonguay 16, McTaggart 16, Jaskula 2, Lyznicki 10, Fletcher 2, Hagen 9, Singh 5, Total 60

PBL 9 13 12 8 —42

Watseka 11 20 18 11 —60

Three-pointers: PBL 2 (Ecker, Sanders); Watseka 5 (Castonguay 2, McTaggart 2, Lyznicki).