PBL boys basketball loses 60-42 to Watseka in SVC Tournament's third-place game

WATSEKA — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team lost 60-42 to Watseka on Saturday in the third-place game of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament.
Austin Gooden led the PBL with nine points while Tyler Pichon had eight points, Colton Coy had seven points, Mason Ecker had six points, Drake Schrodt and Dalton Busboom each had four points, Austin Sanders had three points and Andrew Swanson added a point.
Watseka 60, PBL 42
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Schrodt 4, Ecker 6, Pichon 8, Coy 7, Gooden 9, Sanders 3, Busboom 4, Swanson 1, Total 42
WATSEKA
Castonguay 16, McTaggart 16, Jaskula 2, Lyznicki 10, Fletcher 2, Hagen 9, Singh 5, Total 60
PBL 9 13 12 8 —42
Watseka 11 20 18 11 —60
Three-pointers: PBL 2 (Ecker, Sanders); Watseka 5 (Castonguay 2, McTaggart 2, Lyznicki).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.