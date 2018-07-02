GCMS boys basketball wins 65-63 over Watseka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Watseka 63. The host Falcons won the nonconference tilt after Mitch McNutt sank two free throws with less than five seconds to play, part of his 22-point production to lead GCMS (21-3). Bryce Barnes (21 points) and Ryland Holt (14 points) were also major contributors on the night for the Falcons. Brendan Fletcher (game-high 25 points) and Justin McTaggart (20 points) kept the Warriors (17-8) in the game.

GCMS 65, Watseka 63

WAT 16 15 19 13 -- 63

GCMS 23 14 18 10 -- 65

Watseka (17-8)

Castonguay 2-2-7, Bunting 0-0-0, McTaggart 7-2-20, Jaskula 0-0-0, Lyznicki 3-0-7, Fletcher 9-1-25, Singh 1-2-4. Totals 22-7-63.

GCMS (21-3)

Nathan Garard 1-0-3, Ben Freehill 1-0-2, Mitch McNutt 7-6-22, Connor Birky 1-0-3, Caleb Bleich 0-0-0, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 7-0-14, Bryce Barnes 9-2-21. Totals 26-8-65.

3-pointers -- Watseka 12 (Fletcher 6, McTaggart 4, Lyznicki, Castonguay). GCMS 5 (McNutt 2, Garard, Birky, Barnes).