PBL boys basketball snaps La Salette's winning streak with 67-54 victory

GEORGETOWN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team ended a 13-game winning streak by Georgetown La Salette with a 67-54 win Tuesday.

The PBL Panthers (11-11) started the game by outscoring the Lions 19-12 as Dalton Busboom scored seven points, Mason Ecker tallied five points, Austin Sanders had three points and Tyler Pichon and Austin Gooden each had two points.

In the second quarter, Pichon scored four points -- including a 3-pointer -- while Gooden and Busbom each added a trey and Schrodt tallied a free throw as PBL went into halftime leading 30-18.

In the third quarter, Ecker scored seven points while Pichon and Sanders each added three points and Andrew Swanson contributed two points as PBL entered the fourth quarter leading 45-38.

The Panthers outscored La Salette 22-16 in the fourth quarter as Ecker and Busboom led the scoring efforts with eight and seven points, respectively, while Pichon had five points and Schrodt had two points.

Ecker finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 20 points while Busboom and Pichon each scored in double figures as well with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Sanders had six points, Gooden had five points, Schrodt had three points and Swanson had two points.

Joel Adese (game-high 27 points) and Caleb Moss (22 points) led La Salette (18-4).

PBL 67, Georgetown La Salette 54

PBL 19 11 15 22 -- 67

LAS 12 6 20 16 -- 54

PBL (11-11)

Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 1-1-3, Mason ecker 9-2-20, Tyler Pichon 4-5-14, Colton Coy 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 2-0-5, Austin Gooden 2-0-6, Dalton Busboom 6-4-17, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 25-10-67.

La Salette

Joel Adese 10-7-27, Qualm 0-0-0, Caleb Moss 10-2-22, Drew 1-0-2, Schroder 0-0-0, Brauner 0-0-0, James 1-0-3. Totals 22-9-54.

3-pointers -- PBL 7 (Sanders 2, Ecker 2, Pichon, Gooden, Busboom). La Salette (James).