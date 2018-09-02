GCMS, PBL boys basketball teams to play in IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional

MAROA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team was selected as third seed in the IHSA Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional's sub-sectional A.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda was selected as the sixth seed in the sub-sectional.

Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello were selected as the first and second seed, respectively, followed by Tri-Valley as the fourth seed and Hoopeston Area as the fifth seed.

PBL's seed is followed by Heyworth (seventh seed), Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (eighth), Stanford Olympia (ninth), St. Thomas More (10th) and Maroa-Forsyth (11th).

Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area will each host a regional. PBL and GCMS will play in the Hoopeston Area Regional.

PBL will face BHRA in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. GCMS will face either Hoopeston Area or St. Thomas More in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The regional championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

In sub-sectional B, St. Joseph-Ogden was selected as the top seed, followed by Decatur St. Teresa, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Macon Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Westville, Tuscola, Villa Grove/Heritage, Argenta-Oreana and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Salt Fork and Tuscola were selected as regional hosts.

The champions of the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional and Tuscola Regional will meet in the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Salt Fork and Hoopeston Area regional champions will meet in the other semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The sectional championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 2. The winner of that game will play in the University of Illinois-Springfield Super-sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.

Maroa-Forsyth Sectional

TUESDAY, Feb. 27

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Winner Bloomington (Central Catholic) Regional vs. Winner Tuscola Regional

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Game 2 at 7 p.m.: Winner Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional vs. Winner Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional

FRIDAY, March 2

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 19

Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (9) Stanford (Olympia) vs. (11) Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Downs (Tri-Valley) vs. (7) Heyworth

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Catlin Salt Fork Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 19

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Westville vs. (10) Broadlands (Heritage) [Coop]

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (7) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) vs. (12) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Catlin (Salt Fork) vs. Winner Game 2

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Tuscola Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 19

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Warrensburg (W.-Latham) vs. (9) Tuscola

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Macon (Meridian) vs. (11) Argenta (A.-Oreana)

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Game 1

Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. Winner Game 2

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Hoopeston Area Regional

MONDAY, Feb. 19

Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (8) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Hoopeston (H. Area) vs. (10) Champaign (St. Thomas More)

TUESDAY, Feb. 20

Game 3 at 7 p.m.: (2) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21

Game 4 at 7 p.m.: (3) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. Winner Game 2

FRIDAY, Feb. 23

Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4