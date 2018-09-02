GCMS, PBL boys basketball teams to play in IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional

MAROA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team was selected as third seed in the IHSA Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Sectional's sub-sectional A.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda was selected as the sixth seed in the sub-sectional.
Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello were selected as the first and second seed, respectively, followed by Tri-Valley as the fourth seed and Hoopeston Area as the fifth seed.
PBL's seed is followed by Heyworth (seventh seed), Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (eighth), Stanford Olympia (ninth), St. Thomas More (10th) and Maroa-Forsyth (11th).
Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area will each host a regional. PBL and GCMS will play in the Hoopeston Area Regional.
PBL will face BHRA in the regional quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. GCMS will face either Hoopeston Area or St. Thomas More in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.
The regional championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.
In sub-sectional B, St. Joseph-Ogden was selected as the top seed, followed by Decatur St. Teresa, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Macon Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Westville, Tuscola, Villa Grove/Heritage, Argenta-Oreana and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Salt Fork and Tuscola were selected as regional hosts.
The champions of the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional and Tuscola Regional will meet in the Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Salt Fork and Hoopeston Area regional champions will meet in the other semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.
The sectional championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 2. The winner of that game will play in the University of Illinois-Springfield Super-sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.
Maroa-Forsyth Sectional
TUESDAY, Feb. 27
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: Winner Bloomington (Central Catholic) Regional vs. Winner Tuscola Regional
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28
Game 2 at 7 p.m.: Winner Catlin (Salt Fork) Regional vs. Winner Hoopeston (H. Area) Regional
FRIDAY, March 2
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Bloomington Central Catholic Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 19
Game 1 at 7 p.m.: (9) Stanford (Olympia) vs. (11) Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
TUESDAY, Feb. 20
Game 2 at 6 p.m.: (1) Bloomington (Central Catholic) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 3 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Downs (Tri-Valley) vs. (7) Heyworth
FRIDAY, Feb. 23
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Catlin Salt Fork Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 19
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (8) Westville vs. (10) Broadlands (Heritage) [Coop]
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (7) Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) vs. (12) Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
TUESDAY, Feb. 20
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (1) St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.: (4) Catlin (Salt Fork) vs. Winner Game 2
FRIDAY, Feb. 23
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Tuscola Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 19
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Warrensburg (W.-Latham) vs. (9) Tuscola
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Macon (Meridian) vs. (11) Argenta (A.-Oreana)
TUESDAY, Feb. 20
Game 3 at 6 p.m.: (2) Decatur (St. Teresa) vs. Winner Game 1
Game 4 at 7:30 pm: (3) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. Winner Game 2
FRIDAY, Feb. 23
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Hoopeston Area Regional
MONDAY, Feb. 19
Game 1 at 6 p.m.: (6) Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) vs. (8) Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
Game 2 at 7:30 p.m.: (5) Hoopeston (H. Area) vs. (10) Champaign (St. Thomas More)
TUESDAY, Feb. 20
Game 3 at 7 p.m.: (2) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 21
Game 4 at 7 p.m.: (3) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. Winner Game 2
FRIDAY, Feb. 23
Game 5 at 7 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.