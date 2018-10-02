Area college sports catchup (2/10/18)

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout was part of an Augustana College distance medley team that finished first with a time of 10:37.72 at the 2018 Darren Young Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Grinnell, Iowa.
Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished first with a time of 8.4 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet.
Gentzler also was part of a 4x200 relay team that finished second with a time of 1:31.78.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second in the high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet.
Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 10th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:29.94 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Crossroads League Indoor Championships Saturday at Marion, Indiana.
Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished 14th in the long jump with a time of 4.37 meters for Greenville College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet. Porter also finished 17th in the shot put with a throw of 7.52 meters.
Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had 12 points and eight rebounds for Illinois Central College in a 88-47 win over Bryant & Stratton on Saturday.
Tyler Rubarts -- As of Saturday, the 2014 PBL graduate had 21 kills, three digs and three blocks for Augustana College's volleyball team.
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 19-4 as of Saturday.
Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-9 as of Saturday. At last Thursday's CCIW Championships, Millikin placed second out of eight teams.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.