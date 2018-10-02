Area college sports catchup (2/10/18)

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout was part of an Augustana College distance medley team that finished first with a time of 10:37.72 at the 2018 Darren Young Indoor Invitational on Saturday in Grinnell, Iowa.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished first with a time of 8.4 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles for Monmouth College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet.

Gentzler also was part of a 4x200 relay team that finished second with a time of 1:31.78.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second in the high jump with a leap of 1.52 meters for Monmouth College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 10th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:29.94 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Crossroads League Indoor Championships Saturday at Marion, Indiana.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished 14th in the long jump with a time of 4.37 meters for Greenville College at Saturday's Monmouth Fighting Scots Indoor Meet. Porter also finished 17th in the shot put with a throw of 7.52 meters.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had 12 points and eight rebounds for Illinois Central College in a 88-47 win over Bryant & Stratton on Saturday.

Tyler Rubarts -- As of Saturday, the 2014 PBL graduate had 21 kills, three digs and three blocks for Augustana College's volleyball team.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 19-4 as of Saturday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 9-9 as of Saturday. At last Thursday's CCIW Championships, Millikin placed second out of eight teams.