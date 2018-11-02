PBL school district sutdents participating in the Knights of Columbus District 35 competition at Clifton Central High School on Sunday, Feb. 11, advancing to the Region #7 Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest at St. Mary's School Fitzgerald Center Gymnasium in Mokena on March 10, pose for a photo, from left: Makenna Ecker, Tyler Cole, Mia Sifuentes, Tanner Graham and Cory Degarmo.

PAXTON -- The St. Mary’s/St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus, Fr. Paul Benson Council #8229 of Paxton/Loda held its annual free throw contest on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 from the PBL school district communities, as well as from Gibson City and Hoopeston, participated and competed in their respective age divisions. The winners advancing to the District 35 competition at Clifton Central High School on Sunday, Feb. 11, were as follows:

Girls -- Regan Cardenas (age 9), Tanner Graham (age 10), Sydney Pickens (age 11), Aubree Gooden (age 12), Mia Sifuentes (age 13), and Makenna Ecker (age 14).

Boys -- Tyler Cole (age 10), Darius Mackins (age 11), Mason Uden (age 12), Ty Graham (age 13) and Cory DeGarmo (age 14).

Following the competition in Clifton, PBL students advancing to the Region #7 Knights of Columbus free throw contest at St. Mary's School Fitzgerald Center Gymnasium in Mokena on March 10 at are as follows:

Girls -- Tanner Graham (age 10), Mia Sifuentes (age 13) and Makenna Ecker (age 14).

Boys -- Tyler Cole (age 10) and Cory DeGarmo (age 14).