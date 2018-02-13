GCMS boys basketball claims HOIC title with win over LeRoy

By Ross Brown

bluehavanaross@gmail.com

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley achieved a first for the program by winning an outright Heart of Illinois Conference championship.

The Falcons accomplished the feat Tuesday night, running all over LeRoy 79-55 on their home floor to capture the HOIC regular season crown for the first time since the conference’s inception in 2006.

Bryce Barnes led the Falcons with 20 points, joined in double figures by Ryland Holt with 15 points, Mitch McNutt with 13 and Connor Birky with 11. Ben Freehill added six points as the starting five made 65 of the team’s 79-point total.

In his first minutes of action off the bench in a couple of weeks, Lane Short had nine points. Caleb Bleich added five points off the bench for GCMS, as the starters exited the game mid-third quarter with the outcome already in hand. The Falcons improved to 23-3 overall and 11-1 in the conference.

“Very good at sharing the ball, moving the ball inside out,” head coach Ryan Tompkins said. “They made nice adjustments and really hovering to Ryland in the post. He did a nice job of finding guys, and guys stepping up and making shots. When you get shots to fall in the perimeter, life becomes a lot easier for you.”

The game started off slowly, with GCMS making the game’s first basket about two minutes into game. LeRoy jumped out to a 7-3 lead early before the Falcons took the lead at 8-7 midway through the first quarter and never looked back.

LeRoy was led in scoring by junior Nick Perry, who had 17 points and was the only Panther in double figures. Nate Sammer had seven points, Caleb Moore with five and Will Dooley with four as the Panthers’ starting five scored only 60 percent of the team’s points.

Skye Gillespie connected for nine points off three triples in the fourth quarter with only bench players in the game. Ty Egan had five points while Jakob Sexton, Logan Peterson, Isaac Nava and Max Buckles each had a bucket for LeRoy, which fell to 15-10 overall and 7-6 in conference play.

GCMS led LeRoy 18-12 after the first quarter of play. In the second, the Falcons rolled all over the Panthers by a 25-11 margin to take a 20-point halftime lead at 43-23, doing so without Holt, who was benched mid-2nd quarter with two fouls.

The Falcons outscored LeRoy 26-18 in the third period to seal the Panthers’ fate, while the two teams’ bench players competed the entire fourth quarter.

Being that his team’s bench players had seen their first lengthy minutes on the floor in some time, Tompkins was impressed with their effort.

“Lane plays with a lot of energy,” he said. “He and Josh do a good job of managing the post in there, and Caleb’s giving us good minutes. We had some foul trouble early, and the bench had to come in, but they did a good job, especially in that second quarter.”

The team’s sixth man, Nathan Garard, played well despite not getting into the scorebook. He made several defensive plays, including a key offensive rebound in the second quarter.

“Nate does a good job of that,” Tompkins said. “We continually stress to guard and attack the glass as you’re going to get second chances, and with his strong quickness he’s going to get those and turn the possession around. You feel defensively that when you stop and a guard goes in and gets a second chance off of it, it’s a good play.”

GCMS was 11 of 18 from the line on the night, while LeRoy went 10 for 13.

Another conference first was set Tuesday night as GCMS became the first school to win regular season titles in football and boys’ basketball in the same season. The Falcons dropped the HOIC tournament title game to neighbor Ridgeview last month, who shared last season’s outright title with Tremont. With an expected win over Lexington this Friday night, the Falcons will have beaten every conference school at least once this season.

“Less than half the teams in the conference have won a conference championship,” Tompkins said. “You’re dealing with 13 schools, and of course you’ve got Tremont, Ridgeview and Fieldcrest who have won a majority of those. It’s nice to get your name in that column and come out with a conference championship outright, and still have one more game to go.”

Tuesday night’s game was the second of the season between the two schools. LeRoy defeated GCMS in the Thanksgiving Tournament, though the Falcons were mostly a junior varsity team then since the football players were still competing. Still, Tompkins said that the team wanted to even up its record with the Panthers.

“I think it goes back to the level of pride that they have at being competitors,” he said. “You go back to the three guys we had at that time. A lot of the JV guys got us a win against Iroquois West, and then those guys playing football and coming back the next day and playing two games. They wanted to get back out there, wanted to play and it was a nice, competitive event. Credit to the guys. It was a fun night, a good night for the crowd and for the little guys in attendance, and we want to just keep that going.”

During the team’s run to glory, only one week this season has been disappointing, with the loss to Ridgeview coupled by a road loss at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Still, the team has learned from its mistakes.

“We had our share of adversity a couple weeks ago losing two in a row and then coming and playing on the road against Fieldcrest and Ridgeview,” Tompkins said. “You could kind of see some things falling together for us during that week, and we just want to keep this going and keep things rolling.”

“You feel like progressively week-to-week our guys have gotten better,” he added.

The Falcons will close the season out at home Friday night against a Lexington Minutemen team that has not won a conference game yet this season, though Tompkins said the team is not looking at it as a guaranteed victory.

“Really, our focus has to be on Lexington right now and you want to stay sharp and focus and ready for a team that took Fisher to overtime, and not look past any situation,” he said. “It’s our last home game. That’s different from last year when we had the regional here, so this is the last chance to come out on the home floor and support these guys. We’re looking for a big crowd on senior night this Friday and for the cheerleaders, dance team and Mitch.”

GCMS 79, LeRoy 55

LER 12 11 18 14 -- 55

GCMS 18 25 26 10 -- 79

LeRoy (15-10, 7-6)

Will Dooley 2-0-4, Jakob Sexton 1-0-2, Elliot Dean 0-0-0, Zeb Pliura 0-0-0, Logan Petersen 1-0-2, Isaac Nava 1-0-2, Skye Gillespie 3-0-9, Ty Egan 2-1-5, Max Buckles 1-0-2, Nate Sammer 3-1-7, Caleb Moore 1-3-5, Jaron Pinkerton 0-0-0, Payne Mayfield 0-0-0, Nick Perry 4-6-17. Totals 19-11-55.

GCMS (23-3, 11-1)

Lane Short 4-1-9, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-1-6, Mitch McNutt 4-2-13, Connor Birky 3-2-11, Caleb Bleich 2-0-5, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Ryland Holt 6-3-15, Bryce Barnes 9-1-20.

3-pointers -- LeRoy 6 (Gillespie 3, Perry 3). GCMS 9 (McNutt 3, Birky 3, Freehill, C. Bleich, Barnes).