PBL boys basketball wins 44-41 over Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team won 44-41 Tuesday, Feb. 13, over Tuscola.

Mason Ecker scored seven points in the first quarter while Austin Gooden added four points as PBL ended the quarter leading 11-9. Gooden had three second-quarter points while Ecker and Drake Schrodt added two points and one point, respectively, as the Panthers went into halftime in a 19-19 tie.

The Panthers (13-11) broke the tie with a 9-6 advantage in the third quarter as Gooden scored six points while Tyler Pichon had two points and Schrodt added a free throw.

In the fourth quarter, Schrodt, Pichon, Austin Sanders and Dalton Busboom each had three points while Ecker and Gooden each added two points.

Gooden finished the game as the Panthers' leading scorer with 15 points while Ecker also scored in double figures with 11 points. Schrodt and Pichon each had five points while Sanders and Busboom each had three points and Swanson aded two points.

PBL 44, Tuscola 41

PBL 11 8 9 16 -- 44

TUS 9 10 6 16 -- 41

PBL (13-11)

Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 1-3-5, Mason Ecker 4-2-11, Tyler Pichon 0-5-5, Austin Gooden 7-1-15, Austin Sanders 1-0-3, Dalton Busboom 0-3-3, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 14-14-44.

Tuscola

Meinhold 4-0-12, Hoel 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0, Sementi 3-4-10, VanLanken 3-2-8, Kibler 2-0-5, Cothion 1-2-4, Sluder 1-0-2. Totals 14-8-41.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ecker, Sanders). Tuscola 5 (Meinhold 4, Kibler).