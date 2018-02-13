PBL boys basketball wins 44-41 over Tuscola

TUSCOLA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team won 44-41 Tuesday, Feb. 13, over Tuscola.
Mason Ecker scored seven points in the first quarter while Austin Gooden added four points as PBL ended the quarter leading 11-9. Gooden had three second-quarter points while Ecker and Drake Schrodt added two points and one point, respectively, as the Panthers went into halftime in a 19-19 tie.
The Panthers (13-11) broke the tie with a 9-6 advantage in the third quarter as Gooden scored six points while Tyler Pichon had two points and Schrodt added a free throw.
In the fourth quarter, Schrodt, Pichon, Austin Sanders and Dalton Busboom each had three points while Ecker and Gooden each added two points.
Gooden finished the game as the Panthers' leading scorer with 15 points while Ecker also scored in double figures with 11 points. Schrodt and Pichon each had five points while Sanders and Busboom each had three points and Swanson aded two points.
PBL 44, Tuscola 41
PBL 11 8 9 16 -- 44
TUS 9 10 6 16 -- 41
PBL (13-11)
Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 1-3-5, Mason Ecker 4-2-11, Tyler Pichon 0-5-5, Austin Gooden 7-1-15, Austin Sanders 1-0-3, Dalton Busboom 0-3-3, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 14-14-44.
Tuscola
Meinhold 4-0-12, Hoel 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0, Sementi 3-4-10, VanLanken 3-2-8, Kibler 2-0-5, Cothion 1-2-4, Sluder 1-0-2. Totals 14-8-41.
3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ecker, Sanders). Tuscola 5 (Meinhold 4, Kibler).
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.