GCMS boys basketball defeats Lexington in regular-season finale

GCMS 74, Lexington 30
LEX 8 8 6 8 -- 30
GCMS 16 20 20 18 -- 74
Lexington
Baillie 4-0-8, White 0-0-0, Hardman 1-0-2, McLeese 1-0-2, Grimsley 0-0-0, Garner 0-0-0, Keagle 0-3-3, Olson 1-1-3, Devore 0-0-0, VanVickle 1-0-2, Walcott 3-0-6, Murray 0-0-0, Beard 0-0-0, Sadler 2-0-4. Totals 13-4-30.
GCMS (24-3, 12-1)
Lane Short 3-1-7, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Ben Freehill 2-1-6, Mitch McNutt 4-2-10, Connor Birky 4-1-12, Caleb Bleich 3-2-9, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 1-0-2, Ryland Holt 5-2-12, Bryce Barnes 8-0-16. Totals 30-9-74.
3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Freehill, C. Bleich).
