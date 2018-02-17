PBL boys basketball loses 63-40 to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team was on a hot streak heading into its regular-season finale Friday against Cissna Park.

A win over the Timberwolves would have extended PBL's winning streak -- which included victories over La Salette and Watseka, two teams with a combined record of 38-14 heading into Friday's action -- to four games and clinched a share of the Sangamon Valley Conference title for the Panthers.

Instead, Cissna Park clinched a share of the SVC championship -- and can win the title outright with a win today at Momence -- with a 63-40 victory over PBL.

“We've just got to put this game behind us and move forward," said PBL head coach Adam Schonauer, whose team faces Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional at 6 p.m. Monday.

"We've done a better job in the second half of the season with our effort and our intensity on the defensive end, so we've just got to move on from this game, remember what got us some wins here down the stretch and get back to playing good, hard-nosed basketball.”

***

Julian Stadeli gave Cissna Park an early 1-0 lead with a free throw opportunity with 7:35 left in the first quarter that was set up by a Timberwolves offensive rebound.

Austin Gooden gave PBL a 3-1 lead with a 3-pointer with about six-and-a-half minutes left in the first quarter.

Julian Stadeli made a game-tying basket before two free throws by Tyler Pichon gave PBL a 5-3 lead with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.

After Julian Stadeli made another game-tying basket, Christian Stadeli made two buckets and a free throw to give Cissna Park a 10-5 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

The lead ballooned to 14-5 thanks to two more baskets by Julian Stadeli. He and fellow 6-foot-7 junior Christian Stadeli finished the game with 13 and 24 points, respectively, for the Timberwolves.

“They hurt us around the rim," Schonauer said. "They really beat us up with offensive rebounds. Their big guys got shots at the rim. That's just where we lack some of that size, and we've just got to be a little bit grittier and tougher and make things a little more difficult.

"Tonight, we didn't rotate very crisply, so that gave them even more opportunities at the rim. We've just got to do our work earlier and be in position because, if they get position, there's not much we can do physically to stop them.”

Nine of Julian Stadeli's 13 points came in the first quarter as he sat out the entire second quarter with three fouls.

The Panthers' Andrew Swanson and Christian Stadeli exchanged baskets before Drake Schrodt tallied a bucket for PBL and a Tanner Benoit two-point field goal made the score 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Colton Coy made a free throw for PBL 13 seconds into the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Pichon cut the Panthers' deficit to 18-13 with 7:12 remaining in the second quarter.

A steal by Conner Lober led to a trip to the free-throw line for Christian Stadeli, who tallied a foul shot with 6:34 left in the second quarter to extend Cissna Park's lead to 19-13.

After Christian Stadeli blocked a shot by Dalton Busboom, Benoit made a basket on Cissna Park's ensuing possession to extend his team's lead to 21-13.

A diving steal by Ecker led to a fastbreak layup by Pichon that cut PBL's deficit to 21-15. Christian Stadeli and Pichon then exchanged two free throws to make the score 23-17 with 2:15 left in the second quarter.

Pichon then made a 3-pointer with 1:36 left in the second quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 23-20.

After a two-point basket was made by Christian Stadeli, Lober drained a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer to extend Cissna Park's lead to 28-20.

“It gave them some momentum, but I thought even then, through the first couple of minutes of the third quarter, both teams were still kind of feeling each other out," Schonauer said.

***

Another basket by Christian Stadeli made the score 30-20 before Busboom made a 3-pointer that cut PBL's deficit to 30-23.

Christian Stadeli and Schrodt then exchanged baskets to make the score 32-25 before Stadeli made a free throw with 5:31 left in the third quarter to extend the Timberwolves' lead to 33-25.

The trip to the charity stripe was set up by Mason Ecker's fourth foul. Gooden picked up his third foul 18 seconds later, resulting in a Christian Stadeli free throw that made the score 34-25.

“Fouling's usually a result of a lack of effort. You get out of position, and then you reach. That's kind of how our defensive effort was tonight. It was pretty lackluster, so that led to fouling a lot, giving up a lot of shots around the rim and giving them multiple second-chance opportunities," Schonauer said.

"We even gave them quite a few uncontested 3-pointers tonight. Our effort wasn't what it needed to be tonight, especially against a good basketball team on their home floor.”

Christian Stadeli scoreda basket off an assist by Ian Rogers to extend Cissna Park's lead to 36-25. After Gooden tallied a bucket via an offensive-rebound putback to cut PBL's deficit to 36-27, the Timberwolves went on a 9-0 run.

A basket by Christian Stadeli was followed by two 3-pointers by Benoit that extended Cissna Park's lead to 44-27 with 1:12 remaining. Stadeli would then draw Gooden's fourth foul before making two free throws to make the score 46-27 with 44.2 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

“There was about a four- or five-possession stretch for both teams where we got three or four wide-open looks on the 3-point line, and a couple at the rim," Schonauer said. "Ours didn't go in, and they knocked down a couple of 3-pointers and a couple of shots at the rim.”

A 3-pointer by Trey VanWinkle cut PBL's deficit to 46-30 as the third quarter came to an end.

Austin Sanders and Schrodt each made a basket before Gooden stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to cut the Panthers' deficit to 46-36 with 5:33 left in the game.

A 3-pointer by Brian Fehr made the score 49-36 before he converted on a four-point play -- draining a trey while being fouled by Schrodt and making the ensuing free-throw attempt -- with 4:01 remaining to extend the Timberwolves' lead to 53-36.

After Gooden made two free throws with 3:35 left in the game, baskets by Fehr and Julian Stadeli and a foul shot by Lober extended Cissna Park's advantage to 58-38.

Another basket by Julian Stadeli made the score 60-38.

After Ben Jarboe made a two-point basket for PBL, Mario Renteria drained a 3-pointer for Cissna Park to conclude the scoring at 63-40.

Pichon was the only PBL player to score in double digits as he finished with 12 points. Gooden had nine points, Schrodt had six points, VanWinkle and Busboom each had two points, Sanders, Jarboe and Swanson each had two points and Coy had one point.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 44-33 Friday over Cissna Park.

The Panthers overcome a 24-20 halftime deficit by outscoring Cissna Park 14-5 in the third quarter to take a 34-29 lead.

Trey VanWinkle scored seven points during the third quarter -- including a 3-pointer -- while Jarred Gronsky also drained a trey and Gunner Belt and Gavin Coplea each added a two-point basket.

In the fourth quarter, PBL outscored the Timberwolves 10-4 as Alex Rueck scored four points while Colton Coy made 3-of-4 shots from the free-throw line, VanWinkle made a basket and Sam Penicook added a foul shot.

Gronsky and Penicook each made a 3-pointer during the first quarter while VanWinkle added a two-point basket as Cissna Park led 11-8. In the second quarter, Coy had two points while Penicook and Coplea added four and two points, respectively.

VanWinkle finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 11 points while Coy had nine points, Penicook had eight points, Gronsky had six points, Coplea and Rueck each had four points and Belt had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

Cissna Park 63, PBL 40

PBL 9 11 10 10 -- 40

CP 18 10 18 17 -- 63

PBL (13-12, 5-2)

Brady Barfield 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 1-0-3, Tanner Coe 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 3-0-6, Mason Ecker 0-0-0, Tyler Pichon 3-4-12, Colton Coy 0-1-1, Austin Gooden 3-2-9, Austin Sanders 1-0-2, Ben Jarboe 1-0-2, Dalton Busboom 1-0-3, Andrew Swanson 1-0-2, Jordan Thilmony 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 14-7-40.

Cissna Park (18-9, 6-0)

Conner Lober 1-1-4, Keegan Boyle 0-0-0, Mario Renteria 1-0-3, Bailey Sluis 0-0-0, Brian Fehr 3-1-9, Ian Rogers 0-0-0, Tanner Benoit 4-0-10, Julian Stadeli 6-1-13, Christian Stadeli 8-8-24. Totals 23-11-63.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Pichon 2, VanWinkle, Gooden, Busboom). Cissna Park 6 (Fehr 2, Benoit 2, Lober, Renteria).

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 44, Cissna Park 33

PBL 8 12 14 10 -- 44

CP 11 13 5 4 -- 33

PBL

Gunner Belt 1-0-2, Gavin Coplea 2-0-4, Jarred Gronsky 2-0-6, Sam Penicook 3-1-8, Trey VanWinkle 5-0-11, Alex Rueck 2-0-4, Colton Coy 3-3-9, Matt Miller 0-0-0. Totals 18-4-44.

Cissna Park

Keegan Boyle 0-0-0, Mario Renteria 3-0-8, Penn Stoller 3-0-6, Ian Rogers 7-2-19, Mark Margeson 0-0-0. Totals 13-2-33.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Jarred Gronsky 2, Penicook, VanWinkle). Cissna Park 5 (Rogers 3, Renteria 2).