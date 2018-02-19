GCMS boys basketball concludes regular season with win over Lexington

By Ross Brown

GIBSON CITY — Normally, a game between teams at opposite ends of the conference standings would end up being a one-sided affair, and Friday night’s game didn’t waver.

Four of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley starters finished in double figures and the bench players added 18 points total as the Falcons dispatched Lexington 74-30 on Friday night to close out the regular season.

Bryce Barnes led all scorers with 16 points, Connor Birky and Ryland Holt had 12 and Mitch McNutt added 10 as HOIC champion GCMS finished the regular season 24-3, including a 12-1 record in the conference. Ben Freehill had six points for the Falcons, while Caleb Bleich, Lane Short and Chris Hood scored nine, seven and two points, respectively, off the bench.

Adam Baillie had eight points for the Minutemen, who finish last place in the HOIC at 6-21 overall and 0-13 in conference play. Tate Walcott had six points and Mitchell Sadler added four for Lexington, who were on the losing end of several GCMS defensive moves throughout the night. Trevor Keagle and Andrew Olson had three points for the Minutemen, while Josh Hardman, Ray McLeese and Grant Van Vickle each scored a two point bucket.

Neither team started off well shooting, as both GCMS and Lexington missed key shots in the first quarter. Despite the shooting troubles, GCMS led the visitors 16-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons scored 20 points in both the second and third quarters as well as 18 points in the fourth with both squads playing their respective benches. Lexington was held to eight points in the second quarter, six in the third and eight points in the final quarter.

GCMS led 36-16 at halftime and 56-22 through three. The 30 points put up by Lexington is the lowest output by a Falcon opponent this season.

With the starters doing great work as usual, head coach Ryan Tompkins highlighted his bench players in their high performance in the second half of the game.

“The bench did a great job coming in and giving us a spark,” he said. “At different times of the game we had some foul trouble early, came in and defended well and then in the second half we really opened some things up offensively. Caleb shot the ball well. Lane attacked the basket. Nathan was getting in the paint for people and then Chris hits his. Josh has a good presence inside where he can create space and get open and get the ball, so it was a great night for all of us.”

Freehill, who isn’t at the high end of the starting five in scoring and has been nursing an injury from the football season, said after the game that he likes having a competent roster on the floor with him.

“My shot hasn’t been where I want it to be this year, so just to make up for it I’ve just tried to get guys to the ball and feed them theirs before I get mine, and I think it just helps the team a lot having a guy out there who can move it around,” he said.

The Falcons took advantage of sloppy play by the Minutemen to record several blocks and steals, including two by Ryland Holt in a 30-second span in the second quarter. Birky said that the team strives to get second chances if possible.

“One of the things we talked about before the game is crash and score to the basket, get second chances and get more points on the board,” he said.

Birky mentioned the team’s bounceback from two losses to Ridgeview and Dee-Mack three weeks ago, saying that it motivated the team to finish strong.

“After those two losses we were a little down, but the next Saturday at practice I felt like we really kicked it into gear and we started playing really good ball,” he said. “We knew we couldn’t play like that and do what we wanted to do during the postseason. We know what we want to do and we’re going to do whatever possible that we can to get there.”

Friday’s regular-season game was the last for senior Mitch McNutt, who has over 1,000 points in a rare four-year varsity career. He currently ranks third behind assistant coach A.J. Richard and Ramie Lantz on GCMS’s all-time scoring list. McNutt signed with the Illini football program last week as a preferred walk-on.

“He’s a great leader and he’s going to do great things for the Illinois football team,” Freehill said.

GCMS received the second highest seed in the Hoopeston class 2A regional and will play either the Cornjerkers or St. Thomas More on Wednesday night.

Both Freehill and Birky said that the team is prepared for what is one of the state’s toughest regionals this postseason.

“We forced some turnovers tonight, so it could definitely help,” Birky said. “It’s a tough regional, but we’re ready for it.”

“When everybody wakes up on Monday, we’re all zero-and-zero,” Freehill added. “We have to be ready to play and we can’t take anybody lightly.”