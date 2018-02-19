Paxton Park District Men's Basketball League tournaments to begin Sunday

PAXTON PARK DISTRICT
Men's Basketball League
Competitive League Tournament
SUNDAY, March 4
Game 1 -- No. 1 Paxton Ready Mix vs. No. 4 Bench Mob, 3 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 2 Humble Hog vs. No. 3 Goodfellas, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 11
Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Recreational League Tournament
SUNDAY, Feb. 25
Game 1 -- No. 11 Force vs. No. 14 HD Trucking, 11 a.m.
Game 2 -- No. 12 Variety Liquors vs. No. 13 CDJR-Ford, noon
Game 3 -- No. 6 A. Gooden vs. Winner Game 1, 1 p.m.
Game 4 -- No. 5 Kief Realty vs. Winner Game 2, 2 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 8 IGA/Monical's vs. No. 9 Weber Fert., 3 p.m.
Game 6 -- No. 7 Shout Green vs. No. 10 Houston's, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 4
Game 7 -- No. 1 Pippen Ain't Easy vs. Winner Game 5, 11 a.m.
Game 8 -- No. 4 FNWM vs. Winner Game 4, noon
Game 9 -- No. 2 Snap-On/Ed. Jones vs. Winner Game 6, 1 p.m.
Game 10 -- No. 3 One Earth vs. Winner Game 3, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY, March 11
Game 11 -- Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 12 -- Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3 p.m.
Game 13 -- Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 5 p.m.
