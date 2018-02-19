PBL boys basketball claims 43-38 victory in IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional quarterfinals

HOOPESTON -- Style points do not matter in the postseason.

The only thing that mattered to Paxton-Buckley-Loda's boys basketball team in Monday's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional quarterfinal game against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin was getting the win.

The Panthers' 43 points were good enough to win 43-38 over the Blue Devils.

“At this point, it doesn't matter how you win as long as you do win," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “We struggled offensively tonight, but defensively, we had good effort. It kept us in the game, and it made some plays down the stretch.”

The two teams were held scoreless for the first three minutes and 12 seconds of the fourth quarter before a basket by Austin Gooden extended PBL's lead to 33-26 with 4:48 remaining in the quarter.

“I thought our guys did a really good job of rotating. We did a good job of contesting the 3-point line," Schonauer said. "(Wyatt) Edwards and (Drew) Reifsteck are really good guards, so it's a difficult job keeping them in front of you and guarding the 3-point line, and I thought our effort was good on the defensive end tonight.”

In the third quarter, Gooden scored a basket to extend a one-point Panthers advantage to 20-17 with 7:20 remaining in the quarter.

From there, however, BHRA went on a 9-0 run to take a 26-20 lead.

With 6:04 remaining in the third quarter, Wyatt Edwards drew a foul on Gooden as he converted on a three-point play to tie the game at 20-20.

Edwards then scored on a driving layup to give the Blue Devils a 22-20 lead before grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring on the putback to extend the lead to 24-20.

Jake Rich missed two free throws and Mason Ecker was called for a carrying violation during the run. After Rich missed a shot in the lane, Drew Reifsteck drew a foul on Drake Schrodt as he attempted a fastbreak layup.

Reifsteck made both free-throw attempts to extend BHRA's lead to 26-20 with 3:56 left in the third quarter.

PBL's Tyler Pichon was called for an offensive foul 10 seconds later, but the Panthers got the ball back with 3:33 remaining in the quarter as Schrodt stole the ball.

The steal lead to a basket by Gooden that cut PBL's deficit to 26-22. A missed 3-pointer by the Blue Devils then led to a transition layup by Pichon that made the score 26-24.

With 2:18 remaining in the third quarter, Schrodt scored on a driving layup to tie the game at 26-26. On BHRA's ensuing possession, a pass slipped from Edwards' hands and out of bounds.

The turnover led to Gooden drawing Jared Dazey's third foul with 1:32 left in the third quarter. Gooden made both foul-shot attempts to give PBL a 28-26 lead.

"That was good by our guys – some good resiliency there – to come back and finish the third quarter strong after they were able to get a lead on us," Schonauer said.

Gooden drew a foul on Travis Lappin as he made a basket and completed the three-point play with his free throw to extend PBL's lead to 31-26 with 32.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Gooden finished the game as the Panthers' only double-digit scorer with 17 points.

“I thought Austin was aggressive going to the rim, especially in the second half," Schonauer said. "He had the advantage tonight. We talked about our posts trying to have big games for us. We thought we could get some stuff around the rim.

"His points were huge because we were struggling to score in the third quarter when they went on their run. To get back and get the lead there was big for our guys going into the fourth quarter.”

***

A fourth-quarter basket by Edwards cut BHRA's deficit to 33-28. Each of PBL's next three possessions led to Pichon going to the free-throw line.

Pichon made 1-of-2 opportunities from the charity stripe with 4:24 left in the game to extend the Panthers' lead to 34-28. Ten seconds later, he drew a foul on Reifsteck after recording a steal on the defensive end.

Pichon missed the front end of the 1-and-1 opportunity, but went back to the free-throw line to make a foul shot to extend PBL's lead to 35-28.

With 2:43 remaining, Edwards made a basket to cut the Blue Devils' deficit to 35-30. Twelve seconds later, Dazey drew Gooden's fourth foul and made a free throw to cut the deficit to 35-31 with 3:31 left in the game.

Ecker made a basket with 3:16 remaining to extend PBL's lead to 37-31. With 2:40 left in the game, Pichon tallied another free throw to make the score 38-31.

Edwards made a 3-pointer to cut BHRA's deficit to 38-34. After Schrodt missed a 3-point shot attempt with less than two minutes left in the game, Reifsteck drained another trey for the Blue Devils to cut his team's deficit to 38-37 with 1:38 remaining.

With 54.5 seconds left in the game, Gooden drew a foul on Dazey as he rebounded his own shot and attempted a putback. Gooden made 1-of-2 free-throw opportunities to extend PBL's lead to 39-37.

Pichon then stole the ball, setting up Ecker for a chance at the free-throw line as he was fouled by Reifsteck on a fastbreak layup attempt. Ecker missed both shots at the charity stripe with 39.9 seconds remaining, giving BHRA a chance to tie or take the lead on its ensuing possession.

Edwards missed a 3-point shot attempt with 21 seconds remaining before Dalton Busboom drew a foul on Reifsteck with 19.7 seconds left in the game. By making two free throws, Busboom made it a two-score game at 41-37.

After Reifsteck made the back end of two foul-shot opportunities to cut BHRA's deficit to 41-38 with 7.3 seconds remaining, Ecker drew Dazey's fourth foul to get another chance at the charity stripe with 5.7 seconds left in the game.

This time, Ecker made both of his free-throw opportunities to conclude the scoring at 43-38.

“We made enough free throws to extend the lead out and finish the game," Schonauer said.

***

The third quarter was not the only one in which PBL (14-12) overcame a six-point deficit.

A basket by Edwards and two fastbreak layups by Reifsteck gave BHRA an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

With less than four minutes left in the opening quarter, Gooden rebounded his own shot and scored on the putback to make the score 6-2.

After Pichon made a basket, Gooden drained a free throw to cut PBL's deficit to 6-5. Ecker then made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers an 8-6 lead.

Gooden scored in the post to make the score 10-6 before Austin Sanders received a pass from Schrodt en route to scoring on a layup to extend PBL's lead to 12-6 as the first quarter came to an end.

“It was definitely a game of runs," Schonauer said. "They've got some shooters and some guys who can get to the rim, but that's where our guys have grown up some this year. We do a better job, when teams go on runs, of staying focused on the game and not letting it get to us too much because we know we're going to go on a run as well."

After Reifsteck stole the ball and scored on an ensuing jump-shot attempt, BHRA trailed 12-8. A layup by Sanders, an offensive-rebound putback by Busboom and a free throw by Ecker then extended PBL's lead to 17-8 with 3:03 left in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils then went on a 6-0 run as Dazey scored before Edwards stole the ball in PBL's backcourt and tallied a basket to make the score 17-12 with 1:44 left in the second quarter. Sixteen seconds later, Dazey scored to cut BHRA's deficit to 17-14.

Busboom drew Hunter Keith's third foul before making a free throw to extend PBL's lead to 18-14 with 1:16 left in the second quarter.

After Reifsteck made a 3-pointer to cut the Blue Devils' deficit to 18-17 with about 30 seconds remaining in the first half, PBL turned the ball over on its next possession.

Avery McConkey was called for a traveling violation with 9.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter before Ecker missed a shot in the final seconds to keep the score at 18-17 heading into halftime.

***

Along with Gooden's 17 points, Ecker added eight points, Pichon had seven points, Busboom had five points, Sanders had four points and Schrodt had two points.

For BHRA, Edwards had a game-high 18 points.

The Panthers will face Monticello (22-1) in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will play against either Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (24-3) or St. Thomas More in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The two teams met twice last December, with the Sages beating the Panthers 66-39 on Dec. 19 and 55-32 in the third-place game of the Monticello Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.

“We've made some strides (since December)," Schonauer said. "It's still going to be a tall task tomorrow. They're one of the best teams in the state. They have a good chance to get all the way to state again this year. Our kids are just excited about another opportunity to play against them. We know what to expect.

"We've just got to make shots and try to keep them away from the rim as much as possible. Hopefully, they'll have an off night shooting, and we'll see what happens late in the game if we have a chance to put some pressure on them.”

PBL 43, BHRA 38

BHRA 6 11 9 12 -- 38

PBL 12 6 13 12 -- 43

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

Wyatt Edwards 8-1-18, Drew Reifsteck 3-3-10, Josh Stephens 0-0-0, Hunter Keith 0-0-0, Jared Dazey 2-1-5, Avery McConkey 0-0-0, Travis Lappin 0-0-0. Totals 15-5-38.

PBL (14-12)

Trey VanWinkle 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 1-0-2, Mason Ecker 2-3-8, Tyler Pichon 2-3-7, Colton Coy 0-0-0, Austin Gooden 6-5-17, Austin Sanders 2-0-4, Dalton Busboom 1-3-5, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 14-14-43.

3-pointers -- BHRA 3 (Reifsteck 2, Edwards). PBL (Ecker).